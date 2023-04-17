Nigeria Premier League/J14: Franck Mawuena opens his goal tally with Remo Stars FC

The Nigerian Premier League was at the 14th round stage on Sunday. Remo Stars FC was hooked by leader Dendel Insurance.

On behalf of the 14th day, Bendel Insurance made a trip to Remo Stars FC. From the 16th minute, Togolese international striker Kwame Franck Mawuena opened the scoring for the locals. The advantage at the scoreboard only lasted 4 minutes. Bendel Insurance will equalize in the 20th minute through Divine Nwachukwu. Despite the pressure and the desire of Remo Stars FC to regain the advantage and win, the match finally came to an end with this draw of 1 goal everywhere.

Franck Mawuena, who recently made his debut with his new club, scored his first goal of the season. Remo Stars FC is ranked 5th with 20 points after this game.