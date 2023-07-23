Home » Night attack of the enemy on Odesa – one person died – 19 others were injured
News

Night attack of the enemy on Odesa – one person died – 19 others were injured

by admin
Night attack of the enemy on Odesa – one person died – 19 others were injured

On the night of Sunday, July 23, the Russian enemy launched a combined missile attack on Odesa. As a result of the attack, there is a dead person and wounded.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this in Telegram.

It is reported that one civilian was killed as a result of night shelling by the occupiers.

As of 5:00 a.m., 19 wounded were reported, 14 of them were hospitalized.

According to Kiper, information about the number of victims may change in the future. Emergency teams are working on the ground.

The Operational Command “South” reported that during the missile attack at night, the enemy hit Odesa with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of bases: “Calibre”, “Onyx”, Kh-22 and Iskander-K, and also used Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Air defense forces destroyed a significant part of the missiles.

The rest caused damage to the port infrastructure, at least 6 residential buildings, including apartment buildings. Dozens of cars were mutilated, facades and roofs of many city buildings were damaged, and windows were broken.

On one of the central squares of Odessa, the cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was damaged by a Russian rocket. 2 architectural monuments were damaged.

In addition, several potholes have formed in the city, there are interruptions in power lines, which may complicate traffic, and the route of city transport will likely be changed.

In the comments, readers write that the church damaged by the attack was consecrated by the so-called “patriarch” Kirilo Gundyaev.

We will remind that on Friday, July 21, the Russian enemy launched seven missiles of different classes at Odesa region during the day, causing damage to an infrastructure facility in the Belgorod-Dniester district.

296

See also  Elon Musk: With these steps, the banking crisis in the US can be ended

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

Understanding Social Security Check Delivery Dates and Payment...

Tragic bus accident in Santander left ten dead...

Test match: Borussia Dortmund wins at FC Rot-Weiss...

A body was found in the park in...

Five people died when they fell from a...

Guangzhou’s High-Quality Development: A New Journey Begins

Dog warning signs – What happens if a...

The way of slavery to the worker abroad...

The champion does not win: Millionaires 0 Deportivo...

Brand “Black Friday” – The show is over

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy