On the night of Sunday, July 23, the Russian enemy launched a combined missile attack on Odesa. As a result of the attack, there is a dead person and wounded.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this in Telegram.

It is reported that one civilian was killed as a result of night shelling by the occupiers.

As of 5:00 a.m., 19 wounded were reported, 14 of them were hospitalized.

According to Kiper, information about the number of victims may change in the future. Emergency teams are working on the ground.

The Operational Command “South” reported that during the missile attack at night, the enemy hit Odesa with at least 5 types of missiles of all types of bases: “Calibre”, “Onyx”, Kh-22 and Iskander-K, and also used Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Air defense forces destroyed a significant part of the missiles.

The rest caused damage to the port infrastructure, at least 6 residential buildings, including apartment buildings. Dozens of cars were mutilated, facades and roofs of many city buildings were damaged, and windows were broken.

On one of the central squares of Odessa, the cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was damaged by a Russian rocket. 2 architectural monuments were damaged.

In addition, several potholes have formed in the city, there are interruptions in power lines, which may complicate traffic, and the route of city transport will likely be changed.

In the comments, readers write that the church damaged by the attack was consecrated by the so-called “patriarch” Kirilo Gundyaev.

We will remind that on Friday, July 21, the Russian enemy launched seven missiles of different classes at Odesa region during the day, causing damage to an infrastructure facility in the Belgorod-Dniester district.

