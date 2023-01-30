As the first long holiday after the optimization of epidemic prevention measures, it has become a consensus among many parties to accelerate the recovery of the tourism market during the Spring Festival this year.

According to the news released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on January 27, according to the calculation of the data center of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this year’s Spring Festival holiday has 308 million domestic travel trips, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%, returning to 88.6% of the same period in 2019; 375.843 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30%, returning to 73.1% of the same period in 2019.

On the Ctrip platform, domestic and foreign travel orders during the Spring Festival have ushered in a three-year peak, and the overall travel orders have increased by 4 times compared with the Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger. In addition, the overall order for outbound travel during the Spring Festival increased by 640% year-on-year, the number of overseas hotel bookings by mainland tourists increased by more than 4 times year-on-year, and the order for cross-border air tickets increased by more than 4 times.

The latest data from Meituan shows that in the first six days of the holiday, the scale of tourism consumption has increased significantly compared with the same period in 2019 and 2022. “Full house” has become a key word in the accommodation industry. Many scenic spots have reproduced the grand occasion of crowds of people, and tourism consumption has accelerated.

Night economy becomes the highlight of Spring Festival tourism

According to the official report of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 10,739 A-level tourist attractions were open during the Spring Festival, accounting for 73.5% of the total number of A-level tourist attractions in the country. At the same time, various localities have successively introduced policies and measures to benefit the people, such as reducing or discounting tickets for scenic spots, and issuing cultural and tourism consumption coupons. According to incomplete statistics, 1,281 A-level tourist attractions are open for free during the Spring Festival, accounting for 9% of the total number of A-level tourist attractions in the country, of which 62 5A-level tourist attractions are free of admission.

In addition, a variety of cultural and tourism activities are also held in various places, and night culture and tourism consumption have become market highlights.

Data Display. A total of about 110,000 mass cultural activities were held across the country, with about 473 million participants. According to incomplete statistics, there were more than 9,400 commercial performances nationwide during the Spring Festival holiday, a year-on-year increase of 40.92% over 2022 and 22.5% over 2019. The box office revenue was 378 million yuan, and the number of audiences was about 3.238 million. A total of 10,522 non-heritage inheritance practice activities were carried out in various places, and the total number of participating videos in the “Culture Entering Thousands of Homes-Video Live Hometown Year” event exceeded 65,000, with more than 580 live broadcasts.

In terms of stimulating the vitality of nighttime consumption, according to the data monitoring of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 243 national-level nighttime cultural and tourism consumption clusters have a passenger flow of 52.122 million, with an average of 30,600 passengers per night in each cluster. Beijing’s Badaling Night Great Wall is open to the public for the first time during the Spring Festival. Chengdu, Sichuan Province launched a series of night tour activities such as Jinjiang Night Tour, Chengdu Lantern Festival, Light and Shadow Festival, and Spark Festival. Yibin focused on launching new formats and new scenes such as night drinks, night scenes, night entertainment, night shopping, and night tours.

Data from multiple online travel platforms also show that this Spring Festival has become the peak time for night travel, and the night economy adds more vitality to consumption.

On the Ctrip platform, the number of tickets for night tour scenic spots increased by nearly three times year-on-year. Appreciating lanterns, visiting temple fairs, and watching light shows, the brilliant lights add fun to the Spring Festival. According to data from Meituan, during the holidays, various places launched exciting night tour projects such as the Year of the Rabbit Lighting Show and themed light and shadow shows, boosting the popularity of nighttime consumption. Four days before the Spring Festival, the scenic spot of Tongguan Kiln Ancient Town received more than 70,000 tourists.

Tourism market recovers at an accelerated pace

In fact, as the first 7-day long holiday after the optimization of the epidemic prevention and control policy, local peripheral tourism remains popular during the Spring Festival this year, and the soaring popularity of long-distance tourism has become a new feature.

The latest data from Meituan shows that in the first six days of the holiday, the scale of tourism consumption has increased significantly compared with the same period in 2019 and 2022. Among them, the number of orders for theme parks ranks first among all kinds of tourist attractions, and there is a long queue in front of the attractions of Beijing Universal Resort. On New Year’s Eve, Shanghai Disney Resort ticket bookings increased by more than 200% year-on-year; Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park had more than 45,000 people entering the park on the third and fifth day of the first lunar month, and the Ultraman-themed hotel in the park was full.

On January 27, Ctrip released the “2023 Spring Festival Tourism Summary Report” which also showed the trend of accelerated recovery of the tourism market.

According to the report, as the first Spring Festival since the epidemic that does not require in-situ Chinese New Year, the tourism market has handed over the most impressive report card in three years. On the Ctrip platform, domestic and foreign travel orders during the Spring Festival have ushered in a three-year peak, and the overall travel orders have increased by 4 times compared with the Spring Festival of the Year of the Tiger. In addition, inter-provincial hotel bookings accounted for nearly 70%, and the booking volume surpassed that of the 2019 Spring Festival.

Overseas travel orders welcome turning point

It is worth mentioning that after the opening of cross-border travel, Chinese overseas travel orders ushered in a significant turning point during the Spring Festival this year.

According to Ctrip data, during the Spring Festival this year, cross-border air ticket orders increased by more than 4 times year-on-year. Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Chiang Mai, Manila, and Bali have become the most popular cross-border travel destinations for Chinese tourists, all of which are destinations in Southeast Asia. During the Spring Festival, among outbound travel air ticket orders, Bali Island air ticket orders increased by 30 times year-on-year, Singapore increased by more than 8 times, Manila exceeded 5 times, Bangkok and Phuket exceeded 4 times, and Chiang Mai and Kuala Lumpur nearly tripled.

“The popularity of Spring Festival tourism is obvious to all. Taking this as a starting point, I believe that the confidence and consumption potential of Chinese tourists will be released at an accelerated pace, and the tourism market will see a considerable recovery this year,” Shen Jiani, a senior researcher at the Strategic Research Center of Ctrip Research Institute, believes. With the gradual increase of international flights in the future and the increasing convenience of travel at home and abroad, it is expected to see an obvious market explosion during the May Day holiday this year. (Cao Chen）