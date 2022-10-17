In the night between Saturday and Sunday, close on the controls of the carabinieri throughout the Province, aimed in particular at combating violence between young people and driving in a state of intoxication. The military of the Station of Vedelago reported for introduction into the state and trade in products with false signs and receiving stolen goods a 28-year-old from Campania who, subjected to a search of his car, was found in possession of about fifteen bottles of perfumes with counterfeit brands that were seized from him. TO giant a 37-year-old of Romanian origin who, in order to obtain a provisional driving permit, had falsely reported the loss of his driving license which had actually been suspended by the Prefecture for the crimes of ideological falsehood committed by a private individual in a public act. A 37-year-old from Treviso who refused to provide his personal details was reported to Loria.

Two new drivers were then sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol: they had a rate between 0.5 and 0.8 g./l .. Even the driving licenses were withdrawn.

Arrested at Montebelluna a 32-year-old already known to the police who, controlled in an evident state of alteration, resisted the carabinieri, threatening and insulting them. The figure of motorists reported for driving under the influence of the Montebellunesi carabinieri is significant: ten, aged between 19 and 60, surprised driving with alcohol values ​​well above the legal limits (one motorist was found to be positive with an equal rate even at 2.30 grams / liter).

The carabinieri of Conegliano they arrested in Piazzale Zoppas a 29-year-old of Moroccan origins surprised during the transfer of a dose of cocaine for which he had just collected the sum of 100 euros from his client, identified and sanctioned.

Finally, the Treviso carabinieri denounced a 44-year-old who in via Schiavonia a Casale sul Sile, stopped by a patrol after a prohibited overtaking, was found positive for the alcohol test with a rate of 0.86 gr./lt .; in the company of him a young man, also sanctioned because in possession of a modest quantity of narcotic such as marijuana. The two arrested by the carabinieri of Montebelluna and Conegliano, after the formalities of the rite and there being no further precautionary needs, were released.

In total about 200 people checked and 160 vehicles in the last 48 hours in the province, from more than sixty patrols fielded by the carabinieri.