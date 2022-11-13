Home News Night of checks on the roads, a barrage of withdrawn licenses
Night of checks on the roads, a barrage of withdrawn licenses

TREVISO. A barrage of checks on the roads of the province of Treviso and of licenses collected in the night between Friday and Saturday by the carabinieri. In Casale sul Sile one 25 year old from Scorzè she was denounced after she went off the road in her car and was subsequently found positive for the alcohol test. In the Castellana there are two complaints for driving in a state of intoxication: a 39 year old from Riese it’s a 52 year old from Castelfranco For all, the withdrawal of the license has been triggered.

A Crocetta del Montello a 23 year old, stopped for a road check, he was reported for illegal carrying of weapons: hidden in the dashboard of the vehicle he had a knife with a 15 cm blade. Finally, the carabinieri of the Cordignano station reported for personal injuries and failure to rescue a 69 year old from Vittorio Veneto that last November 9 had invested a 59-year-old Victorian cyclist, without then giving her help. Fortunately, the woman had been transported to the hospital with some minor bruises.

