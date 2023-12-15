Night shift approved from 7:00 pm and 100% payment for Sundays and holidays – news

The Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives approved 16 articles of the labor reform project.

The conditions for labor hiring in Colombia would change, especially regarding the night shift that will begin at 7:00 pm, currently it starts at 9:00 pm.

Likewise, the payment of 100% of Sunday and holiday surcharges was approved in the House, for which today 75% is paid. This reform will imply for companies, the vast majority of which are MSMEs and small businesses, a significant increase in their monthly payroll and in other salary factors.

“There are two articles that are fundamental for us, because they are the recovery of workers’ rights that Law 789 had cut, as is the case of daytime and nighttime work that must have a 35% surcharge and Sundays and holidays that are today at 75% and we are progressively returning to what we had, which was one hundred percent,” stated the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez.

The official added that what was approved is an important advance, which will allow Colombians to move towards the path of rights, while recalling having called for “a few days of work because it is very important to understand that the right to freedom of association, right of negotiation and collective association, are a tripod that are articulated and endorsed by the ILO conventions that today are part of the constitutionality block in terms of what is convention 87, 98, 154 and many others.

Minister Ramírez, who has been president of Fecode and union leader, noted that: “Colombia has been a co-founder of the ILO since 1946 and tripartism has always been there, meaning that these agreements have been consulted and approved by employers, workers and governments, so today what we must do is that other agreements we can ratify and it is in light of that we will work on the collective right that the labor reform has.”.

Approved articles of the labor reform project

Art 2. Relationships regulated by the Substantive Labor Code

Art. 3 Restriction of inapplicability

Art. 11 Publication of the work regulations

Art. 15 Day and night work

Art. 19 Remuneration for supplementary work

Art. 21 Limits of subordination

Art. 23 Measures to eliminate violence, harassment and discrimination in the world of work

Art. 30 Social security and occupational risks in digital delivery platforms

Art. 33 Quotas for apprentices in companies

Art. 37. Training program for rural work

Art. 42 Migrant Workers

Art. 45 Participation for decent work in ethnic communities

Art. 56 Program of labor agreements for victims of the armed conflict

Art. 57 Public Policy Guidelines for Decent and Decent Work for the just transition and green and blue Employment

Art. 58 Green and Blue Employment Incentives

Art. 59 Training for the promotion of green and blue jobs

