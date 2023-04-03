The nightmarish adventures of Antonino Cannavacciuoloprotagonist of a new cycle of episodes of Hells Kitchenwaited to leave from Sunday 2 April exclusively on Sky Uno and in streaming only on NOW.

For Cannavacciuolo – a much loved and acclaimed Chef with a total of 7 Michelin Stars (including three for his restaurant Villa Crespi) and with great entrepreneurial skills – these real impossible missions in which all his experience as a Chef and as an entrepreneur will be at the service of restaurateurs in whose kitchens and halls quarrels, improvisation and mismanagement reign, so much so as to bring the structures one step away from closure. Restaurants all over Italy with a service, a style and a quality of food that are judged disappointing by dissatisfied customers and that for this reason, overwhelmed by carelessness or indolence, seem destined to cease their activities.

In every episode of Hells Kitchenshow Sky Original prodotto da Endemol Shine Italy – starting from 2 April, every Sunday for six weeks, at 21.15 exclusively on Sky Uno and in streaming only on NOW, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go, Chef Cannavacciuolo will arrive at the restaurant to personally try the menu and evaluate the food and service, he will then observe the staff at work and, based on the problems that have arisen, he will give his advice, also providing advice for a new menu.

The venue will be subjected to a make over totalea complete renovation to be completed in record time, which will give a new look to the location to make it more welcoming and functional, creating a different atmosphere than that of the past, finally customer-friendly.

After these interventions, the staff will then be ready to start again: with the passion for restarting and the strength of the advice received from the Chef, but also with the fundamental awareness of past mistakes, all the people working in the dining room and kitchen will be able to return to work , reopening the doors to customers.

THE “NIGHTMARE KITCHEN” OF EPISODE 1

‘L CIVEL – Casalbeltrame (Novara)

In Casalbeltrame, a town of less than a thousand inhabitants in the province of Novara, there is a family-run restaurant ‘L Civil which threatens to close due to a dispute that began in the kitchen and boundless within the walls of the house. ‘L Civil it was taken over by Giovanna and Paolo in 2007 with the idea of ​​being a family project and an investment for the future of their three daughters Melissa, Stefania and Micaela. All three start working in the restaurant, but things don’t go as hoped: Stefania, a hotel graduate, starts working in the kitchen with her chef partner but he, after a while, leaves the restaurant, so she decides not to work there more full-time; Melissa and Micaela also soon looked for another job to get some respite from the family. The biggest problem, in fact, seems to be her relationship with her mother Giovanna, who believes she is the only one running the restaurant. Giovanna however is tired, she has lost hope, she does not accept advice and takes out her frustration on her family members. Thus the daughters and the niece Rossella, who helps in the dining room, form a common front, convinced that, if they had more space in management and in the kitchen, they could make ‘L Civil. In all of this, dad Paolo doesn’t seem to want to take a stand, preferring instead to suffer the situation passively. For different reasons, they all require the intervention of Chef Antonino Cannavacciuolo. And everyone also agrees on one thing: in the de family ‘L Civil things can’t go on like this.

Subsequently, in the subsequent appointments of “Cucine da incubo”, Antonino Cannavacciuolo will be engaged in others impossible missions in Grottaferrata (Rome), Misilmeri (Palermo), Cologno Monzese (Milan), Colle Val d’Elsa (Siena), Bogliasco (Genoa), Porto Cesareo (Lecce).

The program is the Italian adaptation of the famous international format Kitchen Nightmaresformat created by Optomen Television Ltd and licensed by All3Media International Limited.

Sky Brand Solutions, Sky Media department, together with Endemol Shine Italy has brought on board the new episodes of Nightmare kitchens: Leroy Merlin, Verisure – Alarm systems, Olio Sagra, Lollo Caffè, Gottardo spa, Workline, Agnelli pots.

NIGHTMARE KITCHENS: FROM 2 APRIL EVERY SUNDAY AT 9.15 PM EXCLUSIVELY ON SKY UNO AND IN STREAMING ONLY ON NOW, ALWAYS AVAILABLE ON DEMAND AND VISIBLE ON SKY GO.