Nike EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

Investing.com – Nike (NYSE: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.66, $0.02 below analyst expectations of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter was $12.8B versus consensus estimates of $12.58B.

Shares of Nike closed at $113.40, down -7.53% over the past 3 months and up 10.96% over the past 12 months.

Nike has received 5 positive earnings per share reviews and 7 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Nike’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Nike’s financial health score is “performance good.”

