Home » Nike EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
News

Nike EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

by admin
Nike EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters Nike’s EPS missed expectations by $0.02 as revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Nike (NYSE: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.66, $0.02 below analyst expectations of $0.68. Revenue for the quarter was $12.8B versus consensus estimates of $12.58B.

Shares of Nike closed at $113.40, down -7.53% over the past 3 months and up 10.96% over the past 12 months.

Nike has received 5 positive earnings per share reviews and 7 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Nike’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Nike’s financial health score is “performance good.”

Check out Nike’s recent earnings performance and Nike’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  "I dedicate this achievement to the people of Risaraldenses": Sharick Salguero

You may also like

Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Development Conference “Hao Mengyou” mascots...

He was in charge of providing food to...

Sweden allows the burning of a Koran in...

Vallone leaves Dia Directorate, goes to the specialization...

Vía Vela is a quality sports setting for...

Mayor and First Lady accompanied the LGBTIQ+ community...

Metamorphosis of a genius: Picasso in Rome with...

The museum’s free reservation tickets were robbed by...

This Friday the draw for the Mundialito de...

New call “She is a Virtual Astronaut” seeks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy