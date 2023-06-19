Niña Centro, new Heirs of Tradition

With a night full of folklore, culture and joy, the evening of election and coronation of the new girl Heirs of Tradition was lived in Neiva. Salomé Patiño is the new queen Heirs of Tradition 2023.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, THIS IS HOW THE FESTIVAL GOES

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

The evening began with the interpretation of the San Juan from Huilense by Isabel Sofía Martínez, Queen Heirs of La Tradición 2022, who also said goodbye to the people of Neiva thanking them for this beautiful experience.

For its part, the arte en movimiento corporation presented its staging Seducción de los cuerpos mapalé. In addition, the public was delighted with the Opening of the participating candidates in the Heir to Tradition 2023 contest.

From there, each one of the 19 candidates, made their interpretation of the Huilense sanjuanero, counting on the support of their bars. It is worth noting the massive participation of the public in this cultural event.

The group of semifinalists consisted of:

-Salome Patiño Covaleda, representative of the Centro neighborhood.

-Salome Bautista, representative of the Las Palmas neighborhood.

– Raishell Garcia, representative of the corregimiento of Fortalecillas.

– Salomé Valenzuela, representative of the La Libertad neighborhood.

– Isabela Monsalve, representative of the Ipanema neighborhood

– Mariana Palomino, representative of the Las Américas neighborhood.

Each of these beautiful girls returned to perform the interpretation of the majestic bambuco, there the qualifying jury finally selected the new queen, viceroyalty and princess.

However, in the intermission there was the presentation of Isabella Sierra Ibagón and Juliana Sierra Ibagón.

Salomé Patiño, representative of the Centro neighborhood, was crowned as Heiress of the Children’s Tradition 2023, the viceroy was the girl Mariana Palomino Betancourt from the Las Américas neighborhood and princess, Salomé Bautista from the Las Palmas neighborhood.

