Nina Mathies elected new ÖH chairwoman

In the constitutive meeting of the ÖH federal representation, the Vorarlberg native received 32 of 54 votes cast. Mathies leads a coalition of VSStÖ, Greens and Alternative Students (GRAS) and Communist Student Association – Left List (KSV-LiLi).

According to the coalition agreement, Mathies is to act as ÖH chairperson for the first half of the two-year term of office, which begins on July 1, and GRAS representative Sarah Rossmann as her deputy. After a year they are exchanged. The second deputy should be Simon Neuhold (KSV-Lili) for the entire two years. Rossmann received 32 of 54 votes cast on Friday, Neuhold got 36 of 54 votes as well.

Mathies replaces GRAS representative Keya Baier at the ÖH leadership. She was at the head of a coalition of VSStÖ, GRAS and student council lists (FLÖ).

With “queer feminism” against racism

For the next two years, according to the coalition agreement, the new ÖH leadership has set itself a “democratic, anti-capitalist, progressive, solidary and socially just understanding” of politics. It sees itself as a “queer-feminist ÖH” and wants to get involved, among other things, against racism and fascism. “In terms of its anti-fascist attitude,” the ÖH does not want to work with state or federal governments with FPÖ participation. As a preventative measure, it has already been agreed to proactively organize protests at federal level in the event that the FPÖ participates in government.

Among the projects the new ÖH leadership has set itself is a “ideal concept” for a subsidy system, a climate advisory board at universities and a pilot project for part-time studies. There will be workshops on queer sexuality and gender identity for student teachers in order to expand the currently cis-hetero normative sex education classes in schools. In addition, they should also be taught anti-racist teachings in further workshops.

In the ÖH election, which ended in early May with around 21 percent participation, the VSStÖ, the strongest parliamentary group, won 15 seats. This is followed by the ÖVP-affiliated AktionsGemeinschaft with twelve seats and the GRAS with eleven. The Young Liberal Students (JUNOS) have five mandates, the FLÖ four (minus two), the KSV-LiLi three, the other competing Communist Student Association – Communist Youth (KSV – KJÖ) and the new list Who the F *ck is Herbert? to two each and the Ring of Freedom Students (RFS) to one seat.

