Nine countries and 13 departments will be present at the Vallenato Festival

Valledupar is prepared for the great accordion festival, for this the Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata offers a panorama of activities in which talent and attachment to Vallenato folklore will be the epicenter to guarantee the success of this event that will last until next Sunday April 30.
The World Capital of Vallenato expects to receive more than 200,000 visitors, but it will also host contestants from 9 countries such as: Panama, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United States, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and Bolivia. In addition to 13 departments nationwide such as: Cesar, Guajira, Magdalena, Bolívar, Córdoba, Sucre, Atlántico, Huila, Santander, Boyacá, Risaralda, Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander and Bogotá.
“With this group, we could possibly have a foreign vallenato king, which would mean spreading folklore to greater horizons and increasing tourism and the economic activity of Valduparenses. We want the capital of Cesar to become a tourist attraction highlighting the natural and artistic wealth that we possess”, said Rodolfo Molina, president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation.
On April 21, the tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, ´El Pollo Vallenato´, began with a conversation about the life and work of this minstrel, in Plaza Alfonso López. On Saturday, April 22, the Jeep Willys Parranderos parade was held in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata and on Sunday the Piloneritos filled the streets of Valledupar with color with the traditional parade.
On April 25 and 26, the first rounds of the Children’s, Amateur, Youth and Minor accordion contests will take place in Los Algarrobillos Park and the La Pedregosa recreational center, until April 27, which opens space for the second rounds. playoffs
The parade of piloneras mayor will begin at Glorieta Los Músicos, at 4 pm on Thursday, April 27, and with it, the opening ceremony at 6 pm, in Plaza Alfonso López. The musical shows will bring the list of artists such as Christian Noda, Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Rafa Pérez, Ana del Castillo, Carlos Vives, Peter Manjarrez, Maluma, Diego Daza, Mono Zabaleta and Diego Daza, on the stage Colacho Mendoza, del Parque of the Legend ´Consuelo Araujo Noguera´.
“We have worked together with unions and entities to provide unparalleled shows, together with the transportation service, hotels, and the municipal administration, we hope that the community feels comfortable and, of course, wants to return next year,” said Molina.
PROGRAMMING
TUESDAY, APRIL 25
First Round Contests – 8:00 AM
Children’s accordion
minor accordion player
Youth Accordion
Aires: Paseo and Merengue
La Pedregosa Recreational Center
First Round – 8:00 AM
amateur accordion
Aires: Paseo and Merengue
Algarrobillos Park
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
First Round Contests – 8:00 AM
Children’s accordion
minor accordion player
Youth Accordion
Aires: Son and Puya
La Pedregosa Recreational Center
First Round – 8:00 AM
amateur accordion
Aires: Son and Puya
Algarrobillos Park
First Round – 8:00 AM
Major accordion player
Aires: Paseo and Merengue
Algarrobillos Park
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Second Round Contests – 8:00 AM
Children’s accordion
minor accordion player
Youth Accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
La Pedregosa Recreational Center
First Round – 8:00 AM
amateur accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Algarrobillos Park
First Round – 8:00 AM
Major accordion player
Aires: Son and Puya
Algarrobillos Park
First Round – 8:00 AM
professional accordion
Aires: Paseo and Merengue
Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo
Elimination Round – 8:00 AM
Children’s piqueria
Unicentro shopping center
First Round Contest – 2:00 PM
Major Piqueria
Unicentro shopping center
Major Piloneras Parade – 4:00 PM
Glorieta Los Músicos – Corner Hotel Sicarare
Opening Ceremony – 6:00 PM
56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luís Enrique Martínez ´El Pollo Vallenato´. Alfonso Lopez Square
FRIDAY, APRIL 28
Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM
Children’s accordion
minor accordion player
Youth Accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
La Pedregosa Recreational Center
Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM
amateur accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Algarrobillos Park
Second Contest Round – 8:00 AM
Major accordion player
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Algarrobillos Park
First Round Contest – 8:00 AM
Unpublished Vallenato Song
Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo
Second Contest Round – 10:00 AM
Major Piqueria
Unicentro shopping center
First Round Contest – 11:00 AM
professional accordion
Alfonso Lopez Square
Grand Final Contests – 2:00 PM
Children’s accordion
minor accordion player
La Pedregosa Recreational Center
Grand Final Contests – 2:00 PM
Children’s piqueria
Youth Accordion
Unicentro shopping center
Grand Cavalcade – 3:00 PM
Exit: Lot next to Sinaltrainal, Carrera 23 with Calle 11
Invites the Association of Horsemen of Cesar – Reins
Grand Final Contest – 8:00 PM
amateur accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Musical, Cultural and Folk Show. (Christian Nodal, Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Jean Carlos Centeno, Rafa Pérez – Parque de La Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’).
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM
Major accordion player
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Algarrobillos Park
Second Contest Round – 8:00 AM
Unpublished Vallenato Song
Alfonso Lopez Square
Contest Semifinal – 10:00 AM
Major Piqueria
Unicentro shopping center
Second Contest Round – 11:00 AM
professional accordion
Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo
Staging of the Miracle of the Vallenata Legend – 4:00 PM
Alfonso Lopez Square
Grand Final Contests – 8:00 PM
Major Piqueria
Major accordion player
Musical, Cultural and Folk Show. (Carlos Vives, Ana del Castillo, Peter Manjarrés). Park of the Vallenato Legend ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM
Unpublished Vallenato Song
Algarrobillos Park
Semifinal – 8:00 AM
professional accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo
Grand Final Contests – 8:00 pm
Unpublished Vallenato Song
professional accordion
Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya
Musical, Cultural and Folk Show. (Maluma, Elder Dayan, Mono Zabaleta, Diego Daza) Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’.