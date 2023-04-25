Nine countries and 13 departments will be present at the Vallenato Festival

Valledupar is prepared for the great accordion festival, for this the Fundación del Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata offers a panorama of activities in which talent and attachment to Vallenato folklore will be the epicenter to guarantee the success of this event that will last until next Sunday April 30.

The World Capital of Vallenato expects to receive more than 200,000 visitors, but it will also host contestants from 9 countries such as: Panama, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the United States, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and Bolivia. In addition to 13 departments nationwide such as: Cesar, Guajira, Magdalena, Bolívar, Córdoba, Sucre, Atlántico, Huila, Santander, Boyacá, Risaralda, Cundinamarca, Norte de Santander and Bogotá.

“With this group, we could possibly have a foreign vallenato king, which would mean spreading folklore to greater horizons and increasing tourism and the economic activity of Valduparenses. We want the capital of Cesar to become a tourist attraction highlighting the natural and artistic wealth that we possess”, said Rodolfo Molina, president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation.

On April 21, the tribute to Luis Enrique Martínez, ´El Pollo Vallenato´, began with a conversation about the life and work of this minstrel, in Plaza Alfonso López. On Saturday, April 22, the Jeep Willys Parranderos parade was held in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata and on Sunday the Piloneritos filled the streets of Valledupar with color with the traditional parade.

On April 25 and 26, the first rounds of the Children’s, Amateur, Youth and Minor accordion contests will take place in Los Algarrobillos Park and the La Pedregosa recreational center, until April 27, which opens space for the second rounds. playoffs

The parade of piloneras mayor will begin at Glorieta Los Músicos, at 4 pm on Thursday, April 27, and with it, the opening ceremony at 6 pm, in Plaza Alfonso López. The musical shows will bring the list of artists such as Christian Noda, Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Rafa Pérez, Ana del Castillo, Carlos Vives, Peter Manjarrez, Maluma, Diego Daza, Mono Zabaleta and Diego Daza, on the stage Colacho Mendoza, del Parque of the Legend ´Consuelo Araujo Noguera´.

“We have worked together with unions and entities to provide unparalleled shows, together with the transportation service, hotels, and the municipal administration, we hope that the community feels comfortable and, of course, wants to return next year,” said Molina.

PROGRAMMING

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

First Round Contests – 8:00 AM

Children’s accordion

minor accordion player

Youth Accordion

Aires: Paseo and Merengue

La Pedregosa Recreational Center

First Round – 8:00 AM

amateur accordion

Aires: Paseo and Merengue

Algarrobillos Park

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

First Round Contests – 8:00 AM

Children’s accordion

minor accordion player

Youth Accordion

Aires: Son and Puya

La Pedregosa Recreational Center

First Round – 8:00 AM

amateur accordion

Aires: Son and Puya

Algarrobillos Park

First Round – 8:00 AM

Major accordion player

Aires: Paseo and Merengue

Algarrobillos Park

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Second Round Contests – 8:00 AM

Children’s accordion

minor accordion player

Youth Accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

La Pedregosa Recreational Center

First Round – 8:00 AM

amateur accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Algarrobillos Park

First Round – 8:00 AM

Major accordion player

Aires: Son and Puya

Algarrobillos Park

First Round – 8:00 AM

professional accordion

Aires: Paseo and Merengue

Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo

Elimination Round – 8:00 AM

Children’s piqueria

Unicentro shopping center

First Round Contest – 2:00 PM

Major Piqueria

Unicentro shopping center

Major Piloneras Parade – 4:00 PM

Glorieta Los Músicos – Corner Hotel Sicarare

Opening Ceremony – 6:00 PM

56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luís Enrique Martínez ´El Pollo Vallenato´. Alfonso Lopez Square

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM

Children’s accordion

minor accordion player

Youth Accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

La Pedregosa Recreational Center

Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM

amateur accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Algarrobillos Park

Second Contest Round – 8:00 AM

Major accordion player

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Algarrobillos Park

First Round Contest – 8:00 AM

Unpublished Vallenato Song

Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo

Second Contest Round – 10:00 AM

Major Piqueria

Unicentro shopping center

First Round Contest – 11:00 AM

professional accordion

Alfonso Lopez Square

Grand Final Contests – 2:00 PM

Children’s accordion

minor accordion player

La Pedregosa Recreational Center

Grand Final Contests – 2:00 PM

Children’s piqueria

Youth Accordion

Unicentro shopping center

Grand Cavalcade – 3:00 PM

Exit: Lot next to Sinaltrainal, Carrera 23 with Calle 11

Invites the Association of Horsemen of Cesar – Reins

Grand Final Contest – 8:00 PM

amateur accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Musical, Cultural and Folk Show. (Christian Nodal, Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Jean Carlos Centeno, Rafa Pérez – Parque de La Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’).

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM

Major accordion player

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Algarrobillos Park

Second Contest Round – 8:00 AM

Unpublished Vallenato Song

Alfonso Lopez Square

Contest Semifinal – 10:00 AM

Major Piqueria

Unicentro shopping center

Second Contest Round – 11:00 AM

professional accordion

Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo

Staging of the Miracle of the Vallenata Legend – 4:00 PM

Alfonso Lopez Square

Grand Final Contests – 8:00 PM

Major Piqueria

Major accordion player

Musical, Cultural and Folk Show. (Carlos Vives, Ana del Castillo, Peter Manjarrés). Park of the Vallenato Legend ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Contest Semifinal – 8:00 AM

Unpublished Vallenato Song

Algarrobillos Park

Semifinal – 8:00 AM

professional accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Coliseum of Fairs Pedro Castro Monsalvo

Grand Final Contests – 8:00 pm

Unpublished Vallenato Song

professional accordion

Aires: Paseo, Merengue, Son and Puya

Musical, Cultural and Folk Show. (Maluma, Elder Dayan, Mono Zabaleta, Diego Daza) Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’.

Related