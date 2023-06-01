Nine days of arrest of the governor and the secretary of education for contempt of guardianships

On May 30, 2023, the Municipal Court of San José del Palmar imposed sanctions on the Governor of the Department of Chocó, Ariel Palacios Calderón, and the Secretary of Education, Pedro Fidel Hurtado Orejuela, in the context of several different incidents of contempt. which would be equivalent to 9 days of arrest and 9 current legal monthly minimum wages.

The foregoing is due to the fact that they have not demonstrated compliance with the actions directed to the appointment and presence of a public employee as a teacher to teach classes in the complementary training program and public employee who performs cleaning activities at the main headquarters of the IE Normal Superior The Immaculate.

The same breach is predicated of the public employee who provides the surveillance and security service at the main headquarters of IE San José.

It should be noted that, in the event that the sanctioning decisions are confirmed in the degree of consultation by the higher judges, the sanctions would remain in force and must be executed; without prejudice to the fact that while they are being executed, they can be revoked as long as the officials concerned demonstrate full compliance with the guardianship rulings that are presumed unfulfilled.