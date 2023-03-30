The United States Army issued an official statement about the accident in Kentucky

Two US Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a training mission Wednesday night, in an accident that caused “several casualties,” authorities said.

The helicopters, from the 101st. Airborne Division, crashed about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, northwest of Fort Campbell, the Army said in a statement early Thursday.

We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in serveral casualties. Right now the focus is on the Soldiers and their families who were involved. pic.twitter.com/eG5ndWVvbT — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) March 30, 2023

The United States is investigating the incident.

“We can confirm that two aircraft from the 101st. were involved in a multi-casualty crash last night,” the Airborne Division later tweeted.

“We are focused now on our soldiers and their families,” he added.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had said earlier that there were fears of fatalities.

The helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles.”

