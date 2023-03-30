Home News Nine dead after US Army helicopter crash
Nine dead after US Army helicopter crash

Nine dead after US Army helicopter crash

The United States Army issued an official statement about the accident in Kentucky

The accident occurred in Trigg County, Kentucky, northwest of Fort Campbell, the United States Army said in a statement Thursday.

Two US Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a training mission Wednesday night, in an accident that caused “several casualties,” authorities said.

The helicopters, from the 101st. Airborne Division, crashed about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, northwest of Fort Campbell, the Army said in a statement early Thursday.

nine dead after crash of United States army helicopters laverdaddemonagas.com accident30mar.3
A helicopter similar to the one that had the accident

The United States is investigating the incident.

“We can confirm that two aircraft from the 101st. were involved in a multi-casualty crash last night,” the Airborne Division later tweeted.

“We are focused now on our soldiers and their families,” he added.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had said earlier that there were fears of fatalities.

The helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles.”

nine dead after crash of United States Army helicopters laverdaddemonagas.com accident30mar2

