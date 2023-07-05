Nine employees of the Court of Accounts are captured after favoring 45 mayoralties – Diario La Página

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in conjunction with the National Civil Police (PNC), managed to capture nine employees of the Court of Accounts after taking advantage of their functions and favoring 45 municipalities in the eastern part of the country.

“They are accused of taking advantage of their functions to omit information related to the audits carried out in different municipalities in the eastern part of the country,” the Prosecutor’s Office explained.

The FGR revealed that among those captured were chiefs, directors and auditors, who were the ones who volunteered to issue reports illegally, thus failing to comply with their duty to properly monitor the public finances of the mayors’ offices.

According to the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office, among the non-compliances made by the employees, they detected that they did not audit some items, exceeded findings without valid arguments, turned observations into minor matters and extended the term of the audits to correct the findings.

At the moment, the investigations have determined that there are 563 observations and they only presented reports of 48, which went to trial of accounts.

Among the municipalities that benefited are the municipalities of Usulután, San Dionisio, Chilanga, San José La Fuente, Anamorós, Corinto, Chinameca, La Unión, Ciudad Barrios, Jucuarán, San Luis de la Reina and Comacarán in the years 2017 and 2019.

Those captured were identified as Ismael Pereira Vásquez, Regional Director of the CCR; The team leaders: Wilmer Neftaly Reyes, José Carlos Pacheco, Ramón Armando Alvarado and José Benigno Álvarez; The auditors: Vilma Anabel López, Cristin Levi Vásquez, Manuel Antonio Gómez and Karen Lisseth Medina.

By: Marcela Juarez

#Capture | The @FGR_SV He ordered the capture of 9 employees of the Court of Accounts, for being accused of taking advantage of their functions to omit information related to the audits carried out in different municipalities in the eastern part of the country. pic.twitter.com/9p9DvPYqiR — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) July 5, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

