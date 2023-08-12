Nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case will face a new trial

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported this Friday that the nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case face a new trial.

“As a result of the Appeal filed to annul the ruling issued on May 8, the Specialized Chamber for a Life Free of Violence for Women of San Salvador annulled the acquittal that favored all the defendants,” the authorities said. prosecutors.

All are prosecuted for 7 aggravated femicides, 5 aggravated homicides and complicity in the crime of aggravated homicide, with a total of 13 victims, who were found in the house where Hugo Osorio lived.

