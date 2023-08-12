Home » Nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case will face a new trial
News

Nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case will face a new trial

by admin
Nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case will face a new trial

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported this Friday that the nine people linked to the Chalchuapa Case face a new trial.

“As a result of the Appeal filed to annul the ruling issued on May 8, the Specialized Chamber for a Life Free of Violence for Women of San Salvador annulled the acquittal that favored all the defendants,” the authorities said. prosecutors.

All are prosecuted for 7 aggravated femicides, 5 aggravated homicides and complicity in the crime of aggravated homicide, with a total of 13 victims, who were found in the house where Hugo Osorio lived.

See also  Edict 1st. Announcement Anne Ilse Richards Caro

You may also like

Learn about the process to validate higher education...

18-month-old boy falls while being breastfed by his...

Now that El Salvador is different, they criticize...

María José Pizarro retracted statements against Diego Molano

Two inmates commit suicide on the same day...

What to do during this holiday in Cuenca

Man was shot to death in the municipality...

Beaten and robbed on his way home, the...

President Lasso announces a state of emergency for...

Approved new vaccine and fifth dose for Covid-19...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy