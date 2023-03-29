The attacks against the public forces do not stop in Catatumbo, this time there was one against the military base in El Carmen, Norte de Santander, which left nine soldiers dead and at least eight more injured.

According to preliminary information, the attack against the uniformed officers was carried out with various explosive devices and rifle bursts, apparently committed by the National Liberation Army (ELN).

For his part, President Gustavo Petro spoke out against the facts and indicated that he repudiates what happened against the platoon.

“Total repudiation of the attack on the Army platoon in Catatumbo, 7 soldiers who were doing their military service and 2 non-commissioned officers, soldiers of the Nation and the government of change, assassinated by those who today are absolutely far from peace and the people,” he trilled. the mandatary.

It is important to mention that with this attack, there are already 26 so far this year perpetrated against the public forces in Catatumbo.

News in development…