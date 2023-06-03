Nine stolen motorcycles were recovered in southern Huila

During the last week, nine motorcycles that had been stolen using different criminal modalities were recovered.

The device used by the Police was key to the success of this operation, but the work of the expert automotive technicians from SIJIN-HUILA was also highlighted. thus it was possible to determine the authenticity of the motorcycles and establish who their true owners were.

Once the legitimate ownership of each vehicle has been confirmed, the Police have established contact with the owners to coordinate the return of the motorcycles. However, before completing this process, the necessary legal actions will be carried out with respect to the motorcycles that were stolen through modalities such as theft and armed robbery.

Each of the recovered motorcycles has a value ranging between 5 and 15 million pesos, which represents an important asset recovery for their legitimate owners.

In another isolated operation carried out by the Thessaly quadrants, in a quick reaction that resulted in the apprehension of a 15-year-old minor, who was with his 13-year-old sister, transporting two firearms and approximately one pound of marijuana

The event occurred when the minors were moving at high speed on a motorcycle through the center of the municipality of Tesalia. A quadrant patrol, realizing the situation, proceeded to intercept them in Paicol, where the weapons and the illicit substance were found.

During the intervention, two firearms were confiscated: a Zoraki brand Mini Uzi pistol, 9mm caliber, with two magazines, and a Blow brand 9mm pistol, also with two magazines. In addition, an approximate amount of one pound of marijuana was seized.

The minor under 15 years of age, who is allegedly responsible for the crimes committed, was placed at the disposal of the competent authority, while his younger sister was handed over to the Thessaly Family Police Station.