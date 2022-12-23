Home News Nine thousand euros disappear, insurance employee on trial
News

Nine thousand euros disappear, insurance employee on trial

by admin
Nine thousand euros disappear, insurance employee on trial

An employee of an insurance agency West street in Treviso to trial for embezzlement. She is accused of pocketing €9,400 of money which represented insurance premiums paid by customers and which she was supposed to pay into the bank.

The disputed facts date back toApril of 2018 and they emerged today during a hearing before judge Alberto Fraccalvieri, in court in Treviso.

But the woman, EC, 34, born in Montebelluna, defended by the lawyer Alessandra Rech, rejects all accusations: “I’ve never stolen anything – he defends himself – if anything, the fault lies with the disorderly management of the office”.

See also  "Kisses and caresses to the teenage soccer player". But there is no evidence: Treviso coach acquitted

You may also like

All rise – Richard Conyngham

Mobile bonus 2023: how it works and how...

What should be paid attention to when children...

The father of little Mattia, who died in...

Hotel, wellness center and capacity of over 7...

Lamon and Alpago sheep, wool is once again...

Housekeepers and carers, in 2023 increases from 109...

Zelensky calls on Washington to unite to help...

Guardia di Finanza investigation into Asl/To4, more than...

Warm people’s hearts with tense blood donation in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy