An employee of an insurance agency West street in Treviso to trial for embezzlement. She is accused of pocketing €9,400 of money which represented insurance premiums paid by customers and which she was supposed to pay into the bank.

The disputed facts date back toApril of 2018 and they emerged today during a hearing before judge Alberto Fraccalvieri, in court in Treviso.

But the woman, EC, 34, born in Montebelluna, defended by the lawyer Alessandra Rech, rejects all accusations: “I’ve never stolen anything – he defends himself – if anything, the fault lies with the disorderly management of the office”.