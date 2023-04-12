In a first instance ruling, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation sanctioned the ex-governor (ad hoc) of Nariño, Edgar Roberto Mora Gómez, with dismissal and general incapacity for nine years to hold public office, for signing an inter-administrative contract for the provision of Internet connectivity for non-certified municipal establishments in the department, with a company that did not accredit the technical experience required in the previous studies.

The Disciplinary Delegate for Judgment maintained that the former president in charge ignored the contractual regulations when entering into the inter-administrative contract with UNIMOS SAESP, a company that lacked the required suitability and capacity, which led to subcontracting to execute the object of the main legal business.

The entity pointed out that, in his capacity as spending manager, Mora Gómez transgressed the principle of state responsibility to guarantee the objective selection that governs state contracting, for which reason it described his fault as very serious by way of very serious fault.

In the file, the Public Ministry included the former manager of the Ipiales municipal telecommunications company UNIMOS SAESP (2016 – 2017), Jaime Andrés Oliva Ortega, whom it sanctioned with a 10-month suspension, for not having acted with due care to prove the requirements demanded in the previous studies.

Likewise, he reproached him for not having followed the guidelines established by the Ministry of Education to guarantee the correct provision of the Internet service to the beneficiaries, for which reason he classified his conduct as a serious misdemeanor by way of gross negligence. In both cases, the ruling can be appealed before the ordinary disciplinary courtroom.