News

Every time by reporter Li Biao Every time by intern reporter Li Xuanzhang Every time by editor Chen Xing

Every News On July 28, the National Health and Health Commission held the 12th press conference of the series “Everything is for the Health of the People – Our Ten Years”, introducing the progress and achievements of deepening medical reform in various regions since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Ningbo, the mayor of Wuhu City, Anhui Province, said in response to a question from the “Daily Economic News” reporter that Wuhu City started a new round of public hospital salary system reform in 2016, and explored the establishment of a public hospital salary system that adapts to the characteristics of the medical industry. In 2021, the medical service income of municipal public hospitals will increase by 4.6 percentage points compared with 2016, and the per capita wage income will increase by 43% compared with 2016. The sense of belonging and teamwork spirit of medical staff has been enhanced, and their enthusiasm has been significantly improved.


