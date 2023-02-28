keep going keep going

Do a solid job in epidemic prevention and control in the new stage

Ningde City Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference Held

On February 27, the Ningde City Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference was held. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, conscientiously implemented the deployment requirements of the national video conference on epidemic prevention and control and the province’s video conference on epidemic prevention and control, and summarized the epidemic situation in our city over the past three years Prevention and control work, analyze the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, and study the normalization of epidemic prevention and control work after the transition of deployment. Municipal Party Secretary Liang Weixin attended and delivered a speech. Mayor Zhang Yongning presided over. City leaders Yang Fang, Huang Guozhang, Mao Zuosong, Li Yan, Chen Yi, Ye Qifa, Bao Jiangsu, Zheng Zhonghui and Liu Dufan participated.

Liang Weixin pointed out——

For more than three years, at every critical juncture in the fight against the epidemic, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strategizing instructions time and time again, and decisive decisions made after reviewing the situation have all demonstrated the great political courage and superb political wisdom of leaders of major powers. Practice has fully proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. The measures are powerful, the masses recognize them, and the results are huge. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee comprehensively reviewed my country’s extraordinary fight against the epidemic over the past three years, fully affirmed the major achievements in epidemic prevention and control at different stages, and scientifically analyzed the current global and domestic epidemic situation , put forward clear requirements for the next step of epidemic prevention and control work, which is highly ideological, instructive, and pertinent, and provides scientific guidance and fundamental follow-up for us to do a good job in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control work. The whole city must earnestly study and understand, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial party committees, maintain concentration and continuous efforts, deeply summarize anti-epidemic experience, continuously optimize the working mechanism, build a strong health service system, and resolutely Consolidate hard-won major achievements.

Liang Weixin pointed out——

For more than three years, our city has resolutely obeyed the command of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the orders of the Party Central Committee, conscientiously implemented the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, always insisted on the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, and with firm and resolute courage and perseverance, the mass defense Group control, joint defense and joint control, strict prevention and strict control, contain the spread of the epidemic with the most practical measures, protect the safety and health of the people with the greatest efforts, restore production and living order in the shortest time, and use the strongest responsibility to build an iron wall for epidemic prevention and control. An extraordinary and impressive Ningde answer sheet was handed over in the rare big battle exam in the century. More than three years of anti-epidemic struggles have profoundly inspired us that we must always follow the core and obey orders, we must always grasp the key points and make decisive decisions, we must always rely on the people and for the people, we must always lay a solid foundation and build strong fortresses.

Liang Weixin pointed out——

At present, the overall situation of epidemic prevention and control in the country is improving, and it has steadily entered the stage of normalized prevention and control of “Class B and Class B”. However, the global epidemic is still prevalent and the virus is still mutating.

Continue to make efforts in normalized monitoring and early warning, strengthen the monitoring of key institutions, key places, and key groups of people, establish and improve multi-channel monitoring and multi-point trigger early warning mechanisms, and continuously improve risk research and judgment, assessment, decision-making, prevention and control coordination and response processes , and comprehensively improve the early detection, early treatment and emergency response capabilities of the epidemic.

It is necessary to continue to make efforts in the construction of the medical and health system, continue to take the construction of the grassroots medical and health system as a basic work, promote the expansion of high-quality medical resources, improve the urban and rural medical and health service networks, strengthen the construction of infectious disease treatment capabilities, and further make up for shortcomings and optimize Layout, improve the level, and strive to provide a strong guarantee for the protection of public health.

We must continue to make efforts to improve the level of public health, continuously accelerate the reform of the disease control system, promote medical and prevention coordination, deepen patriotic health campaigns, and comprehensively improve operational efficiency, diagnosis and treatment efficiency, and health benefits.

It is necessary to continue to make efforts to strengthen organizational support, strictly implement the “quartet responsibility”, make a good reserve of medical supplies, enrich the emergency combat team, and ensure that critical moments can be dispatched, withstand, and be used.

The meeting was held in the form of video, and each county (city, district) and Dongqiao Economic and Technological Development Zone and each township (street) set up branch venues. (Mindong Daily reporter Zheng Yutong)