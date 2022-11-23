[The Epoch Times, November 22, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua) On November 20, a video of a man kneeling and pressing his neck with his hands cut behind his back when he went out to buy medicine was fermented on the Internet. After a Guangzhou woman was kidnapped for public display for not wearing a mask a few days ago, the incident of a man kneeling down on his neck once again ignited public opinion. At present, related topics have been blocked by mainland online platforms.

video display (Click to watch video), a man was stopped by four anti-epidemic personnel when he went out, two of them were wearing black uniforms, one was wearing a camouflage uniform, and the other was wearing a blue vest. When the blue vest opened his mouth, he yelled at the man: “Stand by the wall! I warn you once!” Immediately, four epidemic prevention personnel surrounded the man together.

Then, the blue vest yelled again: “Facing the wall, spread your hands! Spread your legs!”

The man said to the epidemic prevention personnel: “I have a fever now, and I am taking medicine!”

However, the blue vest did not stop because of this, but yelled again: “Now I will warn you a second time, or I will impose compulsory measures!” The man kept protesting: “I am taking medicine!”

While ordering the man to spread his feet apart, the blue vest pinned one of the man’s feet with his foot, while the man’s other foot was pinned by an anti-epidemic worker in black uniform. The man was forced to stand in splits posture.

(Video screenshot)

At the same time, two epidemic prevention personnel began to search the man. When the body search was completed, the man seemed to be struggling, almost unable to stand, and was about to fall. At this time, two epidemic prevention personnel quickly twisted the man’s arms behind his back.

(Video screenshot)

The blue vest ordered the man to “get down” many times, tripped the man again, grabbed the man by the collar, and together with two other epidemic prevention personnel, pinned the man to the ground.

At this time, a black-clothed anti-epidemic officer squatted above the man’s body and pulled the man’s hands behind his back. At the same time, the blue vest knelt on the man’s body with one knee pressing down on the man’s neck.

The man uttered two “ah, ah!” screams. At this time, the blue vest signaled, “It’s done!”

Then, the blue vest asked the man: “Come on, why did you come out today in violation of the epidemic prevention regulations?”

The man moaned and said: “I have to take medicine, my arm hurts.”

The blue vest patted the man’s head again, and asked, “Tell me, why did you come out today?”

The man said with difficulty: “I’m taking medicine!”

The two-minute video went viral on the Internet, and the brutal behavior of the anti-epidemic personnel aroused the anger of netizens.

Netizen “Wanshan Chunhui” said: “When will government departments treat ordinary people as human beings! Angry!”

Netizen “Deng Fei” revealed that the incident may have happened next to the Runze Huayang Hotel in Yinchuan, Ningxia. “The blue vest of the prevention and control personnel knelt down on citizens. I judged that it happened on the side wall of Runze Huayang Hotel in Yinchuan, Ningxia. This hotel is a quarantine hotel for people involved in the epidemic. When I arrived at the scene, the isolation line was still pulled at the door.” But the netizen Related photos posted have been deleted from Weibo.

On November 22, mainland media also reported on the incident. According to Lu Media Benliu News, it is understood that the incident took place in Yinchuan City, Ningxia. The staff of the Shengli Street Sub-district Office in Xingqing District of the city said that they are confirming the identity of the perpetrator. However, related reports were quickly deleted from mainland online platforms.

Under the pressure of public opinion, the Xingqing District Epidemic Prevention Office of Yinchuan City issued a notice on the 22nd, saying that Mr. Peng, the abused man in the video, was a close contact. On the morning of November 1, Mr. Peng was stopped by the police on duty when he left the isolation room for violating the epidemic prevention regulations. Mr. Peng was diagnosed with a “mental disorder” and required medication.

The report stated that the blue vest in the video is a Yinchuan policeman, and the other two uniformed officers are a policeman and an auxiliary policeman. Mr. Peng “has no physical damage” and was released from isolation on November 4.

