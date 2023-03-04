On March 3, the voluntary service practice activity of “Youth Contribution to the Party and the New Journey of Volunteer Service” of Ningxia University was launched and the practice base of the postgraduate teaching group was unveiled, aiming to create a practical education platform for young college students to learn, grow and contribute.

Smartphone use training for the elderly volunteer service project, “returning home” Spring Festival voluntary service… Ningxia University’s league organizations at all levels, volunteer associations, and public welfare associations have carried out more than a thousand volunteer service activities. Volunteer service The time has accumulated more than 180,000 hours. The school has carefully built a team of volunteers who learn from Lei Feng, allowing volunteers to go deep into communities, villages, medical institutions, science and technology exhibition halls and other places to exercise themselves and serve others on a broad platform.

Let volunteers “go out” and “invite in” social resources. Ningxia University and the communities under its jurisdiction actively promote the “university + community” joint construction and learning from Lei Feng model, realizing the interconnection and interaction between universities and communities, co-residence and co-construction, and normalized and multi-form voluntary service activities. In an interview, Liu Dan, Secretary of the Communist Youth League of Wencui South Street Community in Xixia District, Ningxia, said that the enthusiasm of young students for volunteer service has brought new ideas to community construction, and also injected new vitality into the work of creating a civilized city and environmental sanitation protection.

In order to create a training and teaching practice platform for the preparatory period of the postgraduate teaching group members and further improve the education and teaching ability of the postgraduate teaching group members, the Youth League Committee of Ningxia University and Xixia District No. 11 Primary School (East Campus of the Affiliated Campus of Ningxia University) build a postgraduate teaching group practice base.

Shi Jinlong, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and vice president of Ningxia University, said that it is necessary to leverage the “big resources” of the society through volunteer service “small teams” and community “small plans” to cultivate youth volunteer service forces; Empowering, motivating and leading the high-quality development of voluntary services. (Photographed by Hu Dongmei, China Daily Ningxia Reporter Station, Liu Xiaoang, Yang Yonghui, Wang Huilin)

