Ningxiang City Detects 2 Cases of New Coronavirus Positive Infection

Infected person 1: Li Moumou, female, 33 years old, returned to Ningxia from other provinces, and currently lives in Green Spring Community, Yutan Street, Ningxiang City. On November 29, the nucleic acid test was positive, and it was confirmed positive after review. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in Changsha in a closed loop.

Infected person 2: Hou Moumou, male, 62 years old, driver of a truck in Laining, another province. On November 29, the nucleic acid test was positive, and it was confirmed positive after review. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in Changsha in a closed loop.

After preliminary investigation, the main activities of the above-mentioned infected persons are as follows:

Infected 1:

November 26th

13:55 Arrive at Changsha Huanghua International Airport by flight HU7798 from Langfang City, Hebei Province via Tianjin

14:19 Sampling at the nucleic acid sampling point of Changsha Huanghua International Airport (the result was negative)

14:25 Take an online car-hailing car (Xiang AD31302) at Changsha Huanghua International Airport to Ningxiang City

16:10 Shopping at the Yixiangjia Convenience Store in Green Spring Community, and then returning home

At 20:36, I went shopping in Weiran Jinhe, Green Spring Community, and then returned home without going out

November 27-28

Isolation at home, did not go out

November 29th

Closed-loop transfer to designated hospitals in Changsha

Infected 2:

November 28th

20:08 Drive a truck into Hunan from other provinces, pass the G5513 Changzhang Expressway to the Dongjinzhou Exit of Ningxiang, and take samples at the exit nucleic acid sampling point

20:20 Drive the truck to the side of Quanzhou Road, High-tech Zone, Ningxiang City, stop and rest

November 29th

Closed-loop transfer to designated hospitals in Changsha

The activity track and personal contact of the above-mentioned infected persons are being comprehensively investigated. The traced risk personnel have been controlled, and other risk personnel are being investigated.If there is any overlap with the activities of the above-mentioned infected persons, please take the initiative to report to the local epidemic prevention and control agency as soon as possible, and cooperate with isolation medical observation or health monitoring, nucleic acid testing and other work.

At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complicated, and the pressure of “external defense import and internal defense rebound” continues to increase. The general public and those who come (return) to Nanjing are invited to increase their awareness of prevention, strictly implement the requirements of “the person responsible for health first”, and take the initiative to fulfill the obligation of epidemic prevention.

1. Strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements in Ningxia. Persons coming (returning) to Nanjing from outside the province and from areas with severe epidemics should strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements of “reporting in advance, inspection upon entering Ningbo, and four inspections within five days”. One “landing inspection”, one nucleic acid test per day for the first 3 days (three tests in three days), and another nucleic acid test on the fifth day. Those who have arrived in Ningxia for less than 5 days are not allowed to enter catering services, shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers’ markets, beauty salons, (foot) baths, indoor fitness, singing and dancing entertainment, entertainment halls, bars, Internet cafes, secret room script killing, chess and card rooms, mahjong In public places such as museums, people are not allowed to participate in gathering activities; if there are other people who really need to go out, they must consciously and standardly wear masks. People who come to Nanjing from Chongqing, Guangdong, Henan, Hubei, Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, Gansu and other key epidemic-related areas and areas with severe epidemics in the province must abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of “early reporting, full closed-loop, and strict protection” and actively accept epidemic prevention management .

2. Take the initiative to do a good job in personal protection. In daily work and life, it is necessary to wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, disinfect frequently, gather less, maintain social distance, actively vaccinate, and scan the “Hunan Site Code” when entering public places.

3. The general public should fulfill their legal obligations, and enter various public places to actively cooperate with anti-epidemic measures such as scanning venue codes, checking travel codes, wearing masks, taking body temperature, and checking negative nucleic acid certificates; Gathering places and public places of all kinds at all levels must strictly fulfill their main responsibilities, and supervise and promote the implementation of normalized epidemic prevention measures for people entering the places.

Ningxiang New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters Office

November 29, 2022