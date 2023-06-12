Ningxiang: Strengthen the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage to promote sustainable development- China Daily

China Daily, June 12, Changsha News Intangible cultural heritage is an important part of excellent traditional culture. It is the crystallization of the wisdom of the working people. It is a precious wealth that has been washed, accumulated and passed down through the long river of history. It has irreplaceable historical and cultural value. . In recent years, Ningxiang City has solidly promoted the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage, effectively protecting, inheriting and utilizing intangible cultural heritage to promote sustainable development.

Promote the protection of intangible cultural heritage and let the intangible cultural heritage system “stand up”

Ningxiang City adheres to the working policy of “protection first, rescue first, rational use, inheritance and development”, and does a solid job in the protection of intangible cultural heritage. Through the establishment and improvement of the list of intangible cultural heritage protection, the creation of intangible cultural heritage projects, the organization of digital records and the compilation and printing of protection results, the work of promoting the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage has achieved remarkable results.

The intangible cultural heritage list system has been continuously strengthened. Up to now, Ningxiang has established a provincial, municipal and county-level inventory system, with a total of 5 provincial-level intangible cultural heritage items, 15 municipal-level intangible cultural heritage items, and 27 county-level intangible cultural heritage items. By giving full play to the typical demonstration and leading role of excellent projects, the level of intangible cultural heritage protection and inheritance has been improved.

The results of the creation of intangible cultural heritage projects are beginning to show. Ningxiang actively promotes the construction of intangible cultural heritage protection bases, training centers, intangible cultural heritage workshops and other facilities, playing an important role in the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage. Up to now, Ningxiang has built two inheritance and protection bases of Ningxiang Flower Drum Opera and Mashan Gonggu; established 19 intangible cultural heritage project training institutes; Heritage workshops help revitalize traditional crafts. In 2022, Donghutang Town and Weishan Township of Ningxiang City were successfully selected as Changsha Municipal Demonstration Sites of Intangible Cultural Heritage Villages and Towns.

Remarkable achievements have been made in the protection of intangible cultural heritage. Ningxiang has successively edited and published “Ningxiang Flower Drum Opera Development History”, “Ningxiang Mashan Gonggu”, “Daweishan Miyin Temple Stories and Legends”, “Ningxiang Paper-cut” and other achievement protection books. In 2023, Ningxiang launched the book “List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ningxiang” and the overall promotional video “Hometown of Peace of Mind: Intangible Cultural Heritage Chapters”, which systematically sorted out and displayed the existing intangible cultural heritage items, so that people can understand more Comprehensively and deeply feel the unique charm of Ningxiang intangible cultural heritage. At the same time, Ningxiang organizes rescue digital record protection for key projects every year, and establishes a digital protection resource library.

Carry out intangible cultural heritage into the campus, let the intangible cultural heritage “live”

Teenagers are the new force of non-genetic inheritance. Since 2023, Ningxiang has carried out more than 100 intangible cultural heritage activities on campus and in classrooms.

In schools such as Ningxiang Zijin Middle School and Mashan Primary School, intangible cultural heritage programs such as Ningxiang Flower Drum Opera and Mashan Gonggu are regularly offered intangible cultural heritage courses. Cheng Renliang, the inheritor of Mashan gongs and drums, insists on going to the school every Friday to volunteer to teach students about Mashan gongs and drums, which arouses teachers and students’ attention to intangible cultural heritage and enhances the awareness of protection and inheritance.

Cheng Renliang, the inheritor of Mashan gongs and drums, went to Mashan Primary School to carry out intangible cultural heritage classroom activities.

On June 9, the intangible cultural heritage project of making steamed buns in Shatian entered Shatian Wulitui Middle School. Students listened to intangible cultural heritage stories, learned intangible cultural heritage skills, tasted intangible cultural heritage food, and felt the charm of intangible cultural heritage. “A big truck full of Shatian steamed buns is rushing to all over the world. I hope that our intangible cultural heritage industry in Shatian will grow bigger and bigger, and the brand will become louder and louder.” In the intangible cultural heritage class, Zeng wished students to share Her intangible cultural heritage posters involve creativity.

On June 9, the intangible cultural heritage project of making steamed stuffed buns in Shatian entered Wulitui Middle School.

Wooden movable type printing, Weishan traditional incense making skills, Ningxiang shadow puppetry, Hengshi dragon lantern and other projects have also entered the campus, and the intangible cultural heritage inheritors personally teach. Through practical operations, the “live state” of intangible cultural heritage is presented to the majority of teachers In front of students, let students understand intangible cultural heritage in a deep level, improve their hands-on practical ability, and awaken their love for excellent traditional culture.

Promote the entry of intangible cultural heritage into scenic spots and let intangible cultural heritage projects “rise”

In 2023, Ningxiang adhered to the idea of ​​”promoting tourism through culture and revitalizing culture through tourism”, held an on-site promotion meeting for the in-depth integration and development of intangible cultural heritage tourism, vigorously promoted the negotiation and cooperation between intangible cultural heritage projects and tourist attractions, and achieved remarkable results.

“Intangible cultural heritage + characteristic block”. In May of this year, the intangible cultural heritage folk workshop of Xiangdu Ecological Park officially opened, and absorbed intangible cultural heritage items such as plant-dyed bean flower cloth production techniques, Ningxiang paper-cutting, and wrought iron techniques. Through project experience, cultural and creative product production and sales, etc. It has enriched the tourism industry, provided tourists with an immersive experience, and created a tourism product that is both popular and popular.

“Intangible Cultural Heritage + Research”. Intangible cultural heritage projects such as Shatian steamed buns, Weishan smoked green tea, and Ningxiang four small dishes vigorously carried out intangible cultural heritage research, and Longtian Zharou intangible cultural heritage workshop integrated intangible cultural heritage product production with rural revitalization, rural tourism, party building, research, etc. In the first half of this year, it received tens of thousands of tourists. On May 28, Zifu Kiln opened grandly. This scenic spot combines intangible cultural heritage pottery production with research tourism, museum creation, etc. It has been loved by tourists since its opening.

On May 24, Ningxiang held a meeting to promote the in-depth integration of intangible cultural heritage tourism.

“Intangible Cultural Heritage + Festivals”. On the occasion of traditional festivals such as the Spring Festival, Lantern Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Double Ninth Festival, and Mid-Autumn Festival, a variety of intangible cultural heritage folk festivals are carried out successively, which has become an important factor in attracting tourists. On January 20, Ningxiang held an intangible cultural heritage shopping bazaar with the theme of “New Year flavor in traditional culture”.

On January 20, Ningxiang City “New Year’s Taste in Traditional Culture” intangible cultural heritage market.

“Intangible Cultural Heritage + Performing Arts”. Huitang Acrobatics, Ningxiang Flower Drum Opera and other intangible cultural heritage items are integrated into tourist attractions through live performances and program performances, enriching the connotation of tourism culture.

“Intangible cultural heritage + homestay”, “intangible cultural heritage + cultural creation”, “intangible cultural heritage + food”… There are various forms of intangible cultural heritage entering scenic spots. Ningxiang has continuously explored a new living space for intangible cultural heritage in the modern consumption environment, and gradually “rises” traditional intangible cultural heritage items.

Support the construction of intangible cultural heritage workshops to “strengthen” the intangible cultural heritage industry

Ningxiang actively supports intangible cultural heritage workshops to grow bigger and stronger, promote the quality of intangible cultural heritage, accumulate energy for technological innovation, and write a new chapter with old brands.

Yang Shuo, the inheritor of Ningxiang Sixiaodie, broke through the limitations of family workshop production and established Ningxiang Sixiaodie Food Co., Ltd. in Hunan Province. He invested 5 million yuan to build a new production base and a production workshop with export standards. , completed the industrial upgrading of the four small dishes, absorbed more labor force employment, and better promoted local development.

Wu Daqiu, the sixth generation intangible heritage inheritor of Ningxiang “Shatian Baozi”, built a production factory on the basis of traditional production methods, and started the branding process of Shatian Baozi. At present, Shatian steamed stuffed bun stores are blooming everywhere. According to statistics, there are more than 20,000 steamed stuffed bun shops relying on Shatian steamed stuffed bun skills.

Shatian steamed stuffed bun making technique non-heritage workshop.

Intangible cultural heritage workshops such as tribute duck in gray soup, Weishan Leicha, Longtian pork, Liushahe soil flower pig, Xiechangyu traditional sauce and stewed vegetables, Ningxiang smoked green tea, etc., firmly grasp the core and essential attributes of intangible cultural heritage, Promote the characteristic, differentiated and branded development of intangible cultural heritage, and realize the double harvest of intangible cultural heritage protection and inheritance and economic benefits.

Intangible cultural heritage is the master of excellent traditional culture. Doing a solid job in the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development is an important measure to protect our shared spiritual home. Next, Ningxiang City will further strengthen the construction of the intangible cultural heritage list system, increase the promotion of intangible cultural heritage protection, accelerate the development, utilization and transformation of intangible cultural heritage, and promote the high-quality development of intangible cultural heritage protection. (Feng Zhiwei, Zhu Youfang, Hunan Reporter Station, China Daily)

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]