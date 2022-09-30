Home News Ningxia’s new “2+189” was found in the control state yesterday |
Ningxia's new "2+189" was found in the control state yesterday |

Every time the AI ​​is faster, from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 28, there were 2 new confirmed cases in Ningxia (2 in Zhongwei City), 189 asymptomatic infections, including 180 in Zhongwei City (136 in Zhongning County, 136 in Shapo 36 cases in Tou District, 8 cases in Haiyuan County), 6 cases in Wuzhong City (6 cases in Litong District), 3 cases in Yinchuan City (2 cases in Xixia District, 1 case in Lingwu City), all of which were found under control, and no new suspected cases were found. No positive people were found in the social field for 6 consecutive days, and the asymptomatic infections found in the control state also showed a downward trend. From 0:00 on September 20, 2022 to 24:00 on September 28, Ningxia has reported a total of 17 confirmed cases and 1,178 asymptomatic infections. Nine cases of asymptomatic infections met the criteria for release from medical observation. A total of 24 people with asymptomatic infections have been relieved. (CCTV News)

