From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 28, 2 newly confirmed cases in Ningxia (2 in Zhongwei City) and 189 asymptomatic infections, including 180 in Zhongwei City, Ningxia (136 in Zhongning County and 36 in Shapotou District, 8 cases in Haiyuan County), 6 cases in Wuzhong City, Ningxia (6 cases in Litong District), 3 cases in Yinchuan City, Ningxia (2 cases in Xixia District, and 1 case in Lingwu City). No positive people were found in the social field for 6 consecutive days, and the asymptomatic infections found in the control state also showed a downward trend.

From 0:00 on September 20, 2022 to 24:00 on September 28, Ningxia has reported a total of 17 confirmed cases and 1,178 asymptomatic infections.

Nine cases of asymptomatic infections met the criteria for release from medical observation. A total of 24 people with asymptomatic infections have been relieved. (Hu Dongmei, China Daily Ningxia reporter station)

