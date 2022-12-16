Bollengo. It is a long story that of Antonio Rossetto, called and known by all as Nino Gabet, who died last Saturday at the age of 92 in the Cuorgné hospital, where he had been hospitalized for a few weeks.

A simple man who however did a lot for Bollengo: for 30 years he was the municipal roadman, when there were so many maintenance jobs to be carried out every day in the towns. And he, he was the handyman at the same time, he had come to know the area deeply: the streets, the municipal buildings, the schools, the cemetery, the public parks. And also the reading of water meters. In short, a man of the past, one of those who knew how to do a little bit of everything.

They called him Nino Gabet because of his great passion for Turin, and in particular for the striker Guglielmo Gabetto, who died in the Superga tragedy. But Antonio Rossetto was above all one of the characters who have characterized the Bolnghina community over the years, always a protagonist in many initiatives in the life of the town.

However, Nino was born overseas in 1930 in New York, to father Domenico and mother Maria Maddalena Cossavella, one of the many families who had emigrated at the beginning of the last century to seek their fortune abroad.

They returned to Bollengo in 1932, when Nino was two years old.

Even the mayor Luigi Ricca remembers him with great affection: «Nino was not only known for his commitment to work in the Municipality, which brought him into contact with all the families of the town, but he was a protagonist of the life of the association, starting Carnival and by the football team. In fact he was a protagonist of the Carnival beans. He was the first bean maker, for over 50 years, as well as actively participating in the float parades. Then, with the rebirth of Bollengo Calcio in 1968 under the presidency of Giuseppe Alberto, he closely followed the team’s activity up to the time of the presidency of Rino Zanuttini ».

The funeral of Antonio Rossetto took place on the afternoon of last Monday 12 in the parish church of Bollengo. And there were many who said goodbye to him.