Nintendo Switch closer and closer to 130 million units sold, the Top 10 games are updated

Nintendo Switch has sold 129.53 million units worldwide as of June 30, 2023: this is what Nintendo announced in its latest press release. In the three months ended June 30, 2023, 3.91 million pieces of hardware and 52.2 million pieces of software were sold.

Nintendo Switch continues to be a success, even if analysts report how these numbers are down compared to previous years. Serkan Totoa well-known analyst, explains that “Hardware is already expected to decline 16.5% year over year in the current fiscal year, while software is expected to decline 15.9%. The only way to preventing these losses from escalating into the next fiscal year is a new device, and the second half of 2024 seems like a realistic release window to me” for Switch 2 release.

As undeniable and huge as it is, the success of Nintendo Switch it can’t be forever and in fact it seems that Nintendo is working to release a new console next year.

The best-selling first-party games on Nintendo Switch

I 10 first party games top sellers for Nintendo Switch are:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $55.46 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $42.79 million Ultimate – 31.77 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 30.65 million Super Mario Odyssey – 26.44 million Pokémon Spada / Pokémon Scudo – 25.92 million Pokémon Scarlatto / Pokémon Violetto – 22.66 million Super Mario Party – 19.39 million The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom – 18.51 million U Deluxe – 16.17 million

Of this list, only The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a new addition over previous versions shared by Nintendo.

In total, Nintendo has revealed that more than 1,088,350,000 games (or more than a billion) worldwide. We are clearly talking about both first-party and third-party games.

