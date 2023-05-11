NioCorp Announces Delay in Filing Quarterly Financial Statements Seite 1

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company“) (NASDAQ:NB)(TSX:NB) announced

today that it anticipates a delay in filing its quarterly financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, the related management’s discussion and analysis, and the CEO and

CFO certifications relating to the quarterly financial statements (collectively, the “Required Documents“) before the May 15, 2023 deadline (the “Filing

Deadline“).

The closing of the Company’s previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination“) with GX Acquisition Corp. II (“GX“), and the high level of

complexities in integrating GX and accounting for the Business Combination has resulted in the anticipated delay in filing the Required Documents.