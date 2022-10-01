Home News Nissan and the future of the electric car: “New models on the market by 2030”
Multiplying the recharging points is not enough: to allow the electric market to acquire significant shares (today in Italy it does not exceed 4 per cent) it is necessary to revise car sales prices downwards. How? By manufacturing the batteries themselves, for example. It is one of the paths he intends to take Nissan, which aims to introduce 23 new electrified models by 2030, with an electrification mix of more than 50 percent globally for the parent brand and Infiniti. This was confirmed yesterday by Marco Toro, president and CEO of Nissan Italy, arrived in Reana of Royal to deliver the Global Award ad Autonord Fioretto, among the three best dealerships of the brand in Italy. Video interview by Christian Seu

