Nitrogen decree submitted in the Flemish Parliament

The nitrogen decree was submitted on Tuesday in the Flemish Parliament by the faction leaders of majority parties N-VA, Open Vld and CD&V. In principle, the text can be adopted before the end of the year.

This concerns the translation of the agreement that the Flemish government concluded in mid-November. That nitrogen agreement was already the third deal in two years.

The Flemish government agreed in November to maintain the reduction measures from the March agreement of this year, as well as the permit thresholds for industry and agriculture. The ineligibility threshold for agricultural companies disappeared, as did the mandatory closure in 2030 for the much-discussed list of red companies. Finally, there will be an option for ‘external netting’, which allows a farmer to take over the emission rights of a colleague who quits.

“Agriculture has been in a de facto licensing freeze over the past two years, and the rest of the economy was in danger of following suit. On the basis of this decree, we want to speed up the granting of permits again. Farmers and entrepreneurs will once again gain legal certainty as well as future prospects,” says CD&V faction leader Peter Van Rompuy.

