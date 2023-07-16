Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented temperatures

The United States is facing a “dangerous” heat wave this weekend that especially affects the west of the country, where unprecedented temperatures are expected, the National Weather Service (NWS) announced this Saturday.

The high temperatures recorded in recent days continue today and will continue throughout the week. According to the NWS, in the West it will be 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average during the day.

Thus, in central California it is expected to reach between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit (between 37.7 and 43.3 degrees Celsius), and between 115 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 to 48.8 degrees Celsius) in the southern desert of that State, as well as in southern Nevada and Arizona.

The Meteorological Service specified that although the epicenter of these high temperatures is located in the southwest of the country, in South Florida, on the other coast, a muggy situation will persist, with high levels of humidity and temperatures of up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit per the afternoons.

In the western part of the United States, no rain is expected, unlike the northeast, where the NWS has issued a flood alert. “There is also potential for strong storms in the center,” the bulletin added from him.

This Saturday, the Union of Conscious Scientists (UCS) noted that 143 million of the nearly 332 million US inhabitants are under an extreme weather alert. Your tool counts those affected by wildfires, floods, tropical storms or maximum heat.

His calculations emphasize that 33% of people who have currently received such alerts live in areas considered disadvantaged. The so-called “danger season,” as he recalls, is the period between May and October in which North America experiences its worst “climate shocks.” EFE