(ANSA) – SASSARI, FEBRUARY 22 – There will be no trial for the alleged abuses in the “Le Saline 309” resort in Stintino, seized by the Guardia di Finanza in 2018. This morning the investigating judge of the Sassari court acquitted the former mayor of Stintino, Antonio Diana, and ten other defendants including planners, municipal technicians and builders. The judge rejected the prosecutor’s request for indictment, partly because the fact did not exist, partly in application of the Cartabia reform which changed the scope of the preliminary hearing.



The resort was built in 2012 by Logos srl, a company in which the former mayor was a partner: a tourist facility with nine rooms, a swimming pool and 5,000 square meters of garden was built at a distance of 309 meters from the Saline beach. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the resort had been built in violation of regional planning regulations and for this reason it had first obtained the seizure of the structure and then requested the indictment of 11 people. The investigating judge accepted the arguments of the defense team, made up of lawyers Danilo Mattana, Ivano Iai, Sebastiano Chironi, Giuseppe Conti, Gabriella Pinna Nossai and Giuseppe Masala, and acquitted everyone.



In addition to the former mayor Diana, the designer Antonio Fraghì was included in the list of defendants. the clients of the works Annalisa Scano, Angelo Maria Solinas and Giuseppe Antonio Denegri, the builders Gavino Diana, Fausto Angelo Maddau and Alberto Diana, the manager of Suape di Stintino, Agostino Pilo, the manager of Technical Service 2 of the Municipality of Stintino Giuseppe Mundula and the alleged person in charge of the procedure relating to the Suape authorization, Maurizio Loriga, who in reality was completely unrelated to the affair. (HANDLE).

