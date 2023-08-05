No accountability: the usual abuses by US agents on the border with Mexico

A report details multiple examples of how state representatives violate US law itself by aggrieving migrants and get away with it.

Two US non-governmental organizations, which for years have monitored and documented systematic human rights violations on the US-Mexico border, many of which remain unpunished, summarized their experiences in a report published Wednesday.

The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Kino Border Initiative (KBI) have amassed hundreds of examples of the improper use of force, intimidation, sexual harassment and forgery of documents, especially by agents of the Office of Customs and Border Protection, the largest civilian law enforcement agency of the US federal government.

«The lack of accountability it is so frequent that it contributes to consolidating a culture that allows human rights violations”, the authors of the report assess. The high probability of getting away with it is key, in his opinion, to understanding why the abuses continue to happen.

«For a victim or a defender who wishes to file a complaint and receive some compensation, the accountability process is bewildering, opaque and slow«, also affirm the researchers of the subject.

The KBI tracked 78 complaints filed on behalf of migrants between 2010 and 2022, and in 95% of them there was no proper investigation or disciplinary action. The incidents were recorded in a database, but in 35% of cases no action was taken and an additional 25% were simply abandoned after preliminary reconnaissance. Only 1% of the complaints resulted in any disciplinary liability.

“The border patrol has the right to detain someone, but appropriately, not unfairly,” said a migrant who filed a complaint after agents beat him and had his foot crushed by a wheel. The man believes that God gave him “the strength to endure and overcome” what they did to him, but he claims that “People don’t have to put up with patrol abuse”.

Most alleged violations do not reach the reporting phase, and it is often not easy for complainants to understand which of the four border agencies to file their complaint with. Non-governmental organizations and other activists take it upon themselves to help migrants, at least in this task.

In 2020 alone, KBI registered 442 violations of this class by the representatives of the State at the border. In turn, WOLA’s list of complaints includes 409 cases of abusive or inappropriate behavior of US agents.

