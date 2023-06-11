No agreement between the Springer group and former “Bild” boss Reichelt

In the dispute between the media group Axel Springer and the former “Bild” editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt about the repayment of his severance payment, there is no agreement in sight. At a first appointment before the labor court in Berlin on Friday, the lawyers on both sides took opposing positions. Reichelt did not appear, but was represented by a lawyer. Since the conciliation date was unsuccessful, the court set a chamber date.

Dispute over million severance pay

This is expected to be mid-November, as judge Anke Weyreuther said. In April, Springer filed a lawsuit against the ex-editor-in-chief of Germany’s largest tabloid “Bild”. It is about the allegation of breaches of contract in connection with Reichelt’s departure from the media company. The group also accuses Reichelt of poaching employees. Basically, according to Springers, he is said to have given out information about the group, although they had agreed that Reichelt would delete it when he left. On this basis, the severance payment – ​​according to the court, it was two million euros – was paid out. Springer is demanding the sum back, as well as a contractual penalty of almost 200,000 euros, according to the court.

allegations of abuse of power

In the negotiation, the parties interpreted differently whether information fell under the deletion requirement. The publisher of the “Berliner Zeitung”, Holger Friedrich, publicly announced in an interview some time ago that he had been contacted by Reichelt. He turned to Springer. Reichelt had to vacate his position as editor-in-chief of “Bild” in autumn 2021 and leave the group. The background to this were allegations of abuse of power in connection with consensual relationships with employees. The journalist himself later spoke of a “smear campaign” against him and always rejected allegations.

Reichelt defends himself with a counterclaim

For his part, Reichelt is defending himself against Springer’s lawsuit with claims against the media group. This involves access to documents relating to the internal proceedings relating to the allegations against Reichelt. Springer rejected this and referred to the protection of whistleblowers. Reichelt also wants damages of at least 1,000 euros in this connection. Among others, Reichelt’s successor Johannes Boie could be seen in the auditorium of the ArbG hearing. He was editor-in-chief of “Bild” until March, when he was surprisingly replaced by Marion Horn. The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin is currently investigating independently of this dispute before the ArbG on the basis of a criminal complaint filed by Springer against Reichelt on suspicion of fraud.