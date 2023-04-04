© Reuters. Edmond de Rothschild: “No bank asset crisis in sight”



Benjamin Melman, Global Chief Investment Officer, analyzes investment opportunities: towards a tightening of credit, competition from money market funds, liability and asset crises, caution on equities

There will be a before and after of the “banking crisis”: at the very least, the tightening on loans that the banks had announced will arrive, both because the competition from money market funds, in a context of high interest rates, is accelerating the escape of deposits, and now a more prudent credit policy is required. Edmond de Rothschild AM, in a comment by Benjamin Melman, Global Chief Investment Officer, points out that in the USA in the last year bank deposits have decreased by 700 billion dollars, almost 4%, mainly in favor of money market funds, increased by $557 billion, thanks to higher yields combined with significant liquidity and safety.

ERODED THE HIERARCHICAL STRUCTURE OF CAPITAL

According to Melman, the trend is likely to continue, while the hierarchical capital structure of banks is eroded. The full write-down of Credit Suisse’s AT1 carries the risk of diminished visibility on subordinated bank debt. The European and British authorities have rightly recalled that the Swiss option is impossible in their respective jurisdictions. In any case, if banks become more cautious about the extent of their liabilities, they will automatically be more cautious about their assets. Which begs the question of whether a liability crisis will turn into an asset crisis…

