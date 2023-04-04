Home News “No bank asset crisis in sight” From FinanciaLounge
News

“No bank asset crisis in sight” From FinanciaLounge

by admin
“No bank asset crisis in sight” From FinanciaLounge
© Reuters. Edmond de Rothschild: “No bank asset crisis in sight”

Benjamin Melman, Global Chief Investment Officer, analyzes investment opportunities: towards a tightening of credit, competition from money market funds, liability and asset crises, caution on equities

There will be a before and after of the “banking crisis”: at the very least, the tightening on loans that the banks had announced will arrive, both because the competition from money market funds, in a context of high interest rates, is accelerating the escape of deposits, and now a more prudent credit policy is required. Edmond de Rothschild AM, in a comment by Benjamin Melman, Global Chief Investment Officer, points out that in the USA in the last year bank deposits have decreased by 700 billion dollars, almost 4%, mainly in favor of money market funds, increased by $557 billion, thanks to higher yields combined with significant liquidity and safety.

ERODED THE HIERARCHICAL STRUCTURE OF CAPITAL

According to Melman, the trend is likely to continue, while the hierarchical capital structure of banks is eroded. The full write-down of Credit Suisse’s AT1 carries the risk of diminished visibility on subordinated bank debt. The European and British authorities have rightly recalled that the Swiss option is impossible in their respective jurisdictions. In any case, if banks become more cautious about the extent of their liabilities, they will automatically be more cautious about their assets. Which begs the question of whether a liability crisis will turn into an asset crisis…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

You may also like

Covid: 782 new cases and 5 victims in...

The sale of the Posti street apartment failed

He goes to Spain for the opportunity of...

Design for Peace. Reconstruction projects in Ukraine, the...

Authorities present foreigners captured while transporting more than...

Legislative overload

Mingzhi Middle School in Hebi City launched the...

Mattarella in Ferrara for the opening of the...

A shooting in Cancun left at least four...

Finland: Conservatives will govern after vote-finish with Social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy