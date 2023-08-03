No business has closed due to tax costs

Of 3 thousand 200 companies, more than 50% of businesses migrated to ventures for which they will be evaluated

Mayor Ana Fuentes assures that no businesses have closed in Maturín

Regarding the creation of the new Harmonization Law through which it seeks to benefit the sector of ventures the subsequent petition of merchants to lower the amount of taxes, the mayoress of the municipality maturin, Ana Fuentes He assured that in the Monaguense capital, no business has been closed due to the cost of the same.

“What there has been is a strong migration of these merchants to the entrepreneurial sector and this hurts the economic sector because they are stopping paying taxes, for that reason an evaluation process of said companies will begin in the coming days.”

50% of businesses do not cancel

He noted that of the 3,200 companies registered in the capital city, currently only 1,200 operate, which represents more than 50% of businesses migrated to the new modality, ceasing to pay the taxes corresponding to the municipality.

He added that entrepreneurship cannot be an excuse to evade municipal taxes. “This should worry us because the economic activity gives its own amount to be paid according to the system and the merchant declares what he wants to declare in good faith, of course, we do a sweep and record to verify that this is reliable and verify that it is not canceled. a minimum tax when there is good economic activity.

Obligations

Fuentes mentioned that the municipality is left with a gross income, which is the sales that are made and the profits from which the percentage to be managed for improvements to the municipality is removed. “This is a give-give, we have many obligations to meet with the resources that enter the municipality, the municipality is there to give but we must make them fulfill their obligations.”

Penalties for delay

The local president added that the closing process has been eliminated, sanctions are only applied to merchants who have not canceled for more than six months, who are audited and measures are applied according to the municipal ordinance, or those people who are repeat offenders with respect to municipal payments.

“Given these anomalies, the measures are applied and today we have more than 100 businesses, which is nothing compared to what we had, more than 1,200 businesses that were not paying taxes, we have improved since these are the responsibilities of the merchant, because the Maturineses pay taxes on each purchase and we are not charging something that does not correspond to us, since it is my responsibility to take into account the current regulations on tax matters, “explained the mayoress.

Read Also:

Former President Evo Morales visited the UBV headquarters in the framework of its 20th anniversary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

