No chance forward in the cup, Amstetten is further

Two of the three participating teams from the region were eliminated in the first round of the local soccer cup. The two regional league teams SK Vorwarts Steyr – 0:3 against Klagenfurt – and Ardagger – 0:6 against Salzburg – each failed to score against Bundesliga teams. SKU Amstetten celebrated a 3:2 win at Kremser SC.

In front of 1000 spectators in Steyr, goalkeeper Valerian Hüttner was the focus. The 22-year-old prevented the early lead of the Carinthians, coached by Peter Pacult, in the third minute. However, he was beaten in the 13th minute: Arweiler gave the visitors the lead. After that, the Red and Whites got into the game better, the Bundesliga club didn’t allow any significant scoring chances. Lukas Prokop found the best opportunity for a consolation goal shortly after the restart. With his full shot from around 25 meters he found his master in Tormann Knaller. After about an hour, the hope for the sensation was gone: Karweina (63rd) increased to 0:2, Mahrer (71st) made the final score.

Amstetten is in round two, but Jochen Fallmann’s team had to fight until the final whistle at regional league team Krems. Dominik Weixelbraun (24′) and Thomas Mayer (45′) gave the guests a comfortable, albeit flattering lead before the break, but the Wachau team were still extremely dangerous and scored the goal in the 77th minute. Then Fallmann showed his instincts, Sebastian Kapsamer came on and he thanked him three minutes later (84th) with the goal to make it 3-1. In the 88th minute, Krems shortened the lead to 2:3 with Kemper scoring twice, but it stayed that way.

The regional league promoted Ardagger didn’t stand a chance against champions Red Bull Salzburg: The Mostviertler clearly lost 0:6. The only 20-year-old goalkeeper Moritz Herbst prevented an even greater defeat with a few brilliant saves.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

