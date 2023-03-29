No charges on normal UPI payment

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI#) clarified in its statement issued today that bank account to bank account basis UPI# Payments or General UPI There will be no charge for payments, however interchange charges apply only to prepaid payment instruments (PPI) are applicable to merchant transactions and there will be no charge to customers.

NPCI#National Payments Corporation of Indiana PPI# Wallets are interoperable UPI# Allowed to become part of the ecosystem and using PPI# 2,000 Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for more than Rs.UPI#) on transactions 1.1 A percentage charge has been imposed. It will be applicable from 1st April.

In its press release issued by NPCI, it said that the introduced interchange charges are applicable only for PPI merchant transactions and there is no charge on consumers. And further clarified on a bank account to bank account basis UPI Payments (ie general UPI# There will be no charges for payments).

It is said in this letter that UPI# With this addition, consumers have UPI# Any bank account on running apps, RuPay# The choice will be to use credit cards and prepaid wallets. In recent days he said that UPI# Digital has emerged as the preferred mode of payment by offering a free, fast, secure and seamless experience.

Traditionally, he said UPI# The most preferred mode of transactions is Any for Payments UPI# Joomla has to link the bank account in the active app UPI# of transactions 99.9 % and these bank account to account transactions will be free for consumers and merchants.

According to available information, every month in the country 8 billion More than 100,000 users use the UPI app for free, fast and secure transactions.



No change in any charges regarding UPI payments from bank accounts. UPI continues to be free for Customers and Merchants for making payments from any bank account@NPCI_NPCI @UPI_NPCI https://t.co/C52I9julqW — Dilip Asbe 🇮🇳 (@dilipasbe) March 29, 2023

