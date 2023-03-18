The excitement is currently high when it comes to AI – and especially ChatGPT. Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) systems can generate texts, images, melodies and much more on request. But do such AI-generated content actually have copyrights, and who owns them? In the USA, the authority responsible for copyright protection recently made a decision on this. In this article we explain how she decided and what applies under German copyright law.

I. Who owns what ChatGPT says and does?

Authors of works of literature, science and art enjoy protection under copyright laws. Copyright protection of a work means that the rights holders have a fundamentally exclusive right to decide who may use their work and in what way. The author of a work is always the creator of the work.

If it is not a human who creates a (supposedly) literary or scientific text or an art-like image, but rather an artificial intelligence or a machine learning system (hereinafter always referred to as “AI”), such as ChatGPT, the question arises as to whether these Texts and images may also have copyrights or similar, comparable rights. If so, the subsequent question arises as to who is actually entitled to these rights.

II. The United States Copyright Office denies copyrights to AI-generated content

While according to German copyright law works, ie personal intellectual creations, are always automatically protected by law without the author having to register with an authority, this is different under US copyright law. Works subject to US law are only protected by copyright if they meet the relevant legal requirements and are properly registered with the competent authority, the United States Copyright Office.

In a recently published communication the US authority expressly rejects copyright protection for certain AI-generated content. The case concerned a comic which, in addition to some images and texts designed by humans, also contained texts and images generated by an AI.

The authority commented on this as follows (translation from English into German):

“The Office has completed the examination of the original application for registration and the deposit copy of the work, as well as the relevant correspondence in the administrative files. We conclude that Ms. Kashtanova [Anmerkung: diese Frau war in der Registrierung als Urheberin angegeben] is the author of the text of the work and the selection, coordination and arrangement of the written and visual elements of the work. This authorship is protected by copyright law. As explained below, the images of the work are obtained through the midjourney technology [Anmerkdung: dies ist eine KI-Technologie] were created, but not the product of human authorship. As the work’s current registration does not exclude Midjourney-generated content, we intend to delete the original certificate issued to Ms. Kashtanova and issue a new one covering only the expression material she created.”

On the other hand, if the comic’s images and text had been created solely by humans, i.e., if they were the work of creative minds, the comic could probably have received full copyright protection under US copyright law.

III. Is AI-generated content protected by copyright in Germany?

There is no simple answer to this question.

According to Section 1 of the German Copyright Act (UrhG), works of literature, science and art are eligible for protection under German copyright law. Protected works include § 2 Abs. 1 UrhG:

Language works, such as written works, speeches and computer programs

works of music

pantomimic works including works of dance art

Works of fine art, including works of architecture and applied art, and drafts of such works

Photographic works, including works created in a manner similar to photographic works

Cinematographic works, including works created in a manner similar to cinematographic works

Representations of a scientific or technical nature, such as drawings, plans, maps, sketches, tables and plastic representations.

Above all, it applies that works can only be protected by copyright if they are personal intellectual creations (of the author), ie created by a person who is capable of intellectual creations at all (§ 2 Para. 2 UrhG).

This means that content generated exclusively by the AI ​​cannot be a work in the sense of copyright law, because the AI ​​has no mind and the content generated by it can therefore not be a personal intellectual creation.

However, there is still a catch: An AI is not intelligent per se and generates content on its own, but rather becomes “intelligent” because it learns by machine, i.e. specifically – within the framework of its given algorithm – constantly uses its available information sources, for example from the generally accessible Internet or from other databases accessible to them, combs through, evaluates and, to a certain extent, absorbs it. During its learning process, an AI typically does not distinguish whether the information it has accessed and evaluated is protected by copyright or whether it is relevant to copyright. This means that the AI ​​at least also uses works that are protected by copyright and that these can therefore be contained in individual cases in whole or in part in the output of the AI ​​- i.e. in the content generated by the AI.

For this a Example: An AI is given the task of “composing” a pop song on a specific topic. The AI ​​then creates a song that is unique on its own, i.e. does not exist anywhere else in the world, but contains a significant melody sequence of an already existing, well-known pop song. If someone, such as the user of the AI, distributes this pop song generated by the AI, this could affect the rights of the author of the original melody sequence, so that this author might also be entitled to claims against the user of the AI.

IV. Invisible danger of copyright infringement through use of AI-generated content

Since an AI – to put it very roughly – does not invent or create anything completely new, but rather composes the knowledge of the world – insofar as it was or is available to it for learning – in a new way, i.e. reassembles it, there is a fundamental risk that at least individual, possibly even small, components of content generated by an AI are subject to existing copyrights or other rights.

The use of such legally protected components by the AI ​​user or by other persons, e.g. in the form of the publication or distribution of the content generated by the AI ​​on the Internet, can subsequently violate copyright or other laws and therefore e.g. or trigger claims for damages by the respective rights holders. As with the use of other third-party content from the Internet or from other sources, it is therefore advisable to always check in advance whether its use is legal from a legal point of view or whether it is permitted.

Conversely, however, the following also applies: If a specific copyrighted work is not recognizable in content generated by an AI, the use of this content is unproblematic, at least from a copyright point of view.

V. Conclusion

AI-generated content as such is not subject to German copyright protection, as it is not a personal intellectual creation of a human being. However, in individual cases, individual components of AI-generated content may come from works protected by copyright, so that the use of these components could at least affect existing copyrights.

Neither the provider of an AI nor its users nor the AI ​​itself are therefore the owners of copyrights to the AI-generated content. However, if the provider of an AI makes binding contractual agreements with the AI ​​users about the use of the AI ​​within the framework of terms of use, the users must observe these.

