Recently there had been some confusion about FIFA’s approach in the debate about symbolic captain’s armbands. Maika Fischer, team manager of the DFB women, had explained that no other armband was allowed at the World Cup than the official FIFA captain’s armband. This is the information from a FIFA workshop. That’s why DFB captain Alexandra Popp will only wear the symbolic rainbow tie in test matches in the future. The world association emphasized shortly thereafter that no decision had been made.