Women’s National Team No decision on rainbow captain’s armband yet
Frankfurt/Main · DFB President Bernd Neuendorf has not yet seen a decision on whether footballers will be allowed to wear rainbow-colored captain’s armbands at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.
“FIFA has not yet made a final decision, quite the opposite,” said the 61-year-old when national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg extended his contract.
The world association has announced that it will enter into dialogue with the associations. “We’ll wait and see for now,” said Neuendorf. “It was clearly said that we should avoid a situation like the one in Qatar (…) if possible.” In any case, “at the end of the day, FIFA’s decision will be accepted”.
Recently there had been some confusion about FIFA’s approach in the debate about symbolic captain’s armbands. Maika Fischer, team manager of the DFB women, had explained that no other armband was allowed at the World Cup than the official FIFA captain’s armband. This is the information from a FIFA workshop. That’s why DFB captain Alexandra Popp will only wear the symbolic rainbow tie in test matches in the future. The world association emphasized shortly thereafter that no decision had been made.
As a consequence of the quarrels about the One Love armband at the World Cup in Qatar, the German men’s national team has returned to the black, red and gold armband. “I know that the players want to continue wearing the rainbow armband at our international matches,” Voss-Tecklenburg said on the subject. The rainbow colors stand for more diversity in society.
