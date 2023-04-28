No digital transformation without Google Data Cloud – Part 1

Every company produces and receives astronomically large amounts of data every day – e.g. B. when using products, in direct customer contact, in transactions, on social media, when interacting with advertisements or simply when visiting websites. This data can be a real treasure, because: Data tells you a lot about who is interested in your products and services, what characteristics your target group has, how they consume the content you provide or which advertising is (not) effective.

By getting to know your (potential) customers better through data, actively observing market changes and checking the results of your own activities for their success, you can work more effectively and gain competitive advantages. Because: The insights gained from your data can help you to design personalized customer experiences, optimize business processes and better predict demand. And that is exactly what a data-driven company is all about: using data to make well-founded and therefore better decisions for the future.

Modern data strategies trapped in legacy data systems

All of this sounds nice and good in theory. In reality, however, it is not that easy to integrate, manage, prepare and evaluate data so that you can actually work with it (let alone make data-based decisions). As a result, companies are leaving a lot of value on the table – and the value gap only widens as the amount of data grows. At the same time, the gap between companies that are already on the way to becoming a data-driven company and those that are still stuck in their old structures and data silos is widening.

Truly using data effectively requires resilient databases, analytics and machine learning systems that can reliably process data and drive innovation 24/7. As a rule, however, companies are faced with silo-like old systems with high maintenance and administration costs that eat up important resources. And even if companies have modern tools, they cannot simply be connected to one another. As a result, an enormous amount of time is required for system development – and the actual data analysis falls by the wayside due to a lack of capacity.

What prevents companies from working meaningfully with data?

There are four overarching reasons why companies are unable to generate real value from their data in their current data environment and with the tools they have used so far. Let’s take a closer look at them:

1. Data silos prevent important insights.

A data silo is a collection of data that only a specific team or even one person owns and to which other teams in the same company have little or no access. These independent data sets are created by barriers that e.g. B. are technical or cultural in nature. This allows HR, finance, and other departments to collect overlapping data but use different systems and tools to store and manage their data.

These inconsistencies result in fragmented systems that are unable to communicate or share information in real time. Data silos prevent organizations from gaining a consolidated view of data, making it nearly impossible to uncover hidden opportunities.

2. On-premises infrastructure does not scale fast enough to handle data growth.

The scaling possibilities of an on-prem infrastructure usually cannot keep up with increasing customer demand and data growth. The times when data was processed overnight is now being replaced by the need for streaming and batch data processing, as well as the desire for concurrent processing. Legacy infrastructure simply cannot meet these new needs. You will inevitably reach capacity limits, which means that users are slowed down in their use and database administrators are overloaded.

3. The IT dependency and operational burden of managing the infrastructure is costly.

As with other on-premises systems, the costs for hardware and licenses are also paid for databases according to the old model – as is the associated ongoing system technology. Upgrading and expanding storage usually requires hardware and software changes. This, in turn, forces teams to waste time and resources that could be better invested elsewhere.

In addition, legacy BI tools rely on manual reports to be created, run, and updated. However, these are often outdated by the time they arrive in your inbox. Instead of planning ahead, companies are only concerned with reacting to what is happening at the moment. However, this becomes problematic when unforeseen factors or disruptions occur.

4. Artificial intelligence (and managing data) is complicated.

AI-powered predictive analytics can be intimidating and time-consuming. Arguably the most difficult part of AI and machine learning (ML) is data management. After all, ML models are only as good as the data they were trained on – a prominent example of this is ChatGPT (if you’ve already tested it, you know it can do a lot, but didn’t “know” at the beginning, for example, that Germany has a Chancellor named Olaf Scholz). This is an excellent example of the computer science concept “garbage in, garbage out“: If your data quality is poor, you cannot expect your AI to produce accurate and consistent insights. After all, an artificial intelligence can only work with what you feed it.

In addition, machine learning requires a large amount of data to be collected and labeled. While in some cases data is a free by-product of a system or product, in many other cases data is incredibly expensive and difficult to obtain. Many companies do not have the necessary skills to manage such datasets and are unsure of where to even start collecting data.

Away from the dusty data systems – towards the Google Data Cloud

The technology industry has made tremendous strides in the field of data-driven insights over the past few decades. Technology is now so advanced that companies are missing out on real opportunities by not working with data.

So if you derive future-oriented measures from your data and thus want to survive in the market in the long term, you cannot avoid the digital transformation to a data-driven organization. How exactly do you do this with a migration to the Google Data Cloud you will find out in the second part of this mini-article series. There we look at how the right environment for your data and the right data tools can help you not only keep up with your competition, but possibly even get ahead of them.

Do you already want to delve deeper into the topic of “Digital Transformation with Google Data Cloud”? You can find more information in the white paper, which you can download here.

Off to the Google Data Cloud – with Seibert Media!

Are you interested in migrating to the Google Data Cloud or want to learn more about the data tools it contains? Then get in touch with us! We are happy to answer your questions and support you in evaluating and implementing the switch to Google Cloud.

Or have you been dealing with the topic of “data” for a while but don’t really know where to start? Then ours could Data Analytics Management Workshop be exciting for you: Here we help you to set up your own data infrastructure, connect your data sources, set up your own data warehouse and create helpful business dashboards.

