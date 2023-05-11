No digital transformation without Google Data Cloud – Part 2

Welcome to the second and final part of our mini-article series on “Digital Transformation with Google Data Cloud”. After we in first part If you have dealt with the reasons that prevent companies from working meaningfully with data, today we will show you how a migration to the Google Data Cloud removes these obstacles.

It has already become clear that data alone is not an important competitive differentiator – if it is not accessible to all employees or is poorly prepared overall, it is of no real use. What matters is what companies do with their data. Only those who invest in their data transformation can turn it into a “real” asset. The actual competitive advantage of a data-driven company is being able to make quick, forward-looking, and well-founded decisions.

Why do you need a data cloud?

Maybe your company already has more or less well maintained databases or even a central data warehouse. But that’s not enough, because depending on the size of the company or business model, you need one or more pipelines for data transformation, which consist of a combination of databases, data warehouse and data lake – so that actionable insights can be delivered in real time. It must be ensured that the people who need this data at the moment can access it with just one mouse click. And your company certainly also wants to invest in promising topics such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. But how can all of this be realized at the same time? The answer: with an intelligent data cloud.

A data cloud can pretty much do everything – store, collect, process, analyze, visualize data… It not only offers you an optimal data environment, but also provides you with e.g. B. also on-demand computing power and modern data tools. This allows you to actually use your huge amounts of data and grant all employees secure access to it.

What properties must a data cloud have?

In order for you and your teams to work effectively with your data, a data cloud must have certain characteristics: It should be agile, discoverable, intelligent, open and trustworthy. What exactly is meant by that?

Agile

Not only teams should be agile, but also your data cloud. It aims to offer you an agile and flexible data architecture that, in addition to self-service provisioning, allows you to increase or decrease the amount of data as needed. Because in the end, data and data analysis should not make your teams slower, but faster. Therefore, the data basis must be such that computing and storage resources are available at all times, thus relieving your IT resources.

discoverable

This property is probably obvious: Of course, your data must be findable and accessible for everyone. A modern data cloud can unify structured and unstructured data, regardless of source, to reduce complexity and make your data easier to find. This forms the basis for different user groups to be able to interpret and react to the data correctly and consistently.

Intelligent

With the help of intelligent functions (artificial intelligence, machine learning) and self-service analyses, companies want to save time and effort on the one hand and promote innovation on the other. A modern data cloud should be able to automate processes and provide advanced analysis techniques – such as augmented analytics, the use of NLP (natural language processing), analytical applications or data science. All of which help empower organizations to identify trends and gain insights, which in turn improve your business decisions.

Open

Would you like the freedom to develop what you want without fear of vendor lock-in or technical debt? If so, it’s important that you choose more open solutions that ensure interoperability and portability for enterprise data and allow you to quickly adapt and evolve data management and data analytics strategies.

trustworthy

This is an essential characteristic of a data cloud that can have a major impact on how your employees work with data. Without one lived data culture as well as corresponding Trust in the data (tools) the otherwise well-positioned data cloud is of no use either. So you have to be able to trust that your data is always up-to-date, correct and protected. Accordingly, a modern data cloud should be secure by default and include security features that ensure compliance, redundancy and reliability.

What solutions does Google Data Cloud have in store for you?

The Google Data Cloud offers you numerous software solutions for the different phases of your data process. First you need to break down the data silos in your company and make sure that all the data that is in different systems be brought together in one place. Once your data is stored centrally in a data warehouse – e.g. B. BigQuery – are stored, you need tools to process, analyze and ultimately visualize them. We have listed some data tools that you can use to drive your transformation to a data-driven company:

save data

Process and analyze data

visualize data

In addition, Google Data Cloud contains many other data tools with which you can e.g. B. capture and backup, review your users or view and search metadata. The graphic below gives you a comprehensive overview of the data ecosystem of Google Cloud:

Those: Google Cloud, 2021

Data transformation is a journey, not a destination

Data that is accessible to everyone thanks to a powerful data cloud and that has been well prepared is a real treasure for your company. They help you to make better decisions or to react faster and more specifically to market changes. But nobody suddenly works data-driven overnight. The transformation to a data-driven organization is a process in which the infrastructure and the numerous tools of Google Data Cloud support you.

Would you like to embark on this journey directly and delve even deeper into the topic?Digitale Transformation mit Google Data Cloud” read in? You can find more information in the whitepaper that you are downloading here can download.

Off to the Google Data Cloud – with Seibert Media!

Are you interested in migrating to the Google Data Cloud or want to learn more about the data tools it contains? Then get in touch with us! We are happy to answer your questions and support you in evaluating and implementing the switch to Google Cloud.

Or have you been dealing with the topic of “data” for a while but don’t really know where to start? Then ours could Data Analytics Management Workshop be exciting for you: Here we help you to set up your own data infrastructure, connect your data sources, set up your own data warehouse and create helpful business dashboards.

Further information

No digital transformation without Google Data Cloud – Part 1

Bye-bye, data silos: Your way to the data-driven company with the data tools from Google Data Cloud

The recipe for a data-driven company: data culture + data tools from Google Data Cloud

Hybrid working with Google Workspace – Part 6: Healthy self-management in the home office

Business Intelligence mit Google Cloud, Big Query und Data Studio