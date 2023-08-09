No electoral risk according to the Registry

Despite the alerts that the Ombudsman’s Office issued regarding social disturbances in the rural area of ​​La Plata, after the appearance of armed groups, the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) or the Registrar’s Office have not declared that there is an electoral risk in Huila, as indicated by the delegate of the latter entity, Yanira Córdoba.

By: Felipe Poloche.

On October 29 of this year, regional elections will be held in all the departments of Colombia to choose the new departmental and municipal authorities that will be during the government period 2023-2027; democratic exercise that citizens and rural communities will have to elect the new governors, mayors, deputies, councilors and mayors, whose positions will be filled on January 1, 2024.

The direction of the National Registry of Civil Status makes a tour in the regions that began this Tuesday in the city of Neiva, where a balance was made that detailed the preparation and all the details that the entity will carry out in the department for the next regional elections that they will advance in Huila.

The Registrar’s Office will provide statistics on the number of applicants who registered.

The delegate of the National Registry in Huila, Yanira Córdoba, described as positive the closure of the registration of candidates whose deadline was met on July 29 and the modification that some of them presented to the entity until this August 4, against the of the last elections of 2018, with an increase of 3.72 percent with four thousand three candidates (4003) on the list for the department. For the 37 municipalities of Huila there will be 273 voting stations that will be under the supervision of the Administrative Political Division of the Registrar’s Office (Divipol).

The Attorney General’s Office and the National Electoral Council (CNE) will carry out verifications of the lists of registered regional candidates to determine if any of them presents some type of disability or double militancy, according to Law 617 of 2000 and Law 137 of 1994 of the Constitution, the which ones, specify several causes that do not allow the applicants to continue their application in the electoral contest in which they have presented themselves. The results of these verifications will be announced at least one month before the elections begin in the municipalities, according to the official.

The delegate also stated that until August 29 there will be a deadline to register the ID in Colombia. In the case of Huila, the entity arranged 8 mobile posts set up throughout the department in the search for more young people to participate and exercise their right to vote. Likewise, all municipal registry offices are available so that any person of legal age and with a Colombian ID can carry out the registration process.

The management of the National Registry of Civil Status makes a tour in the regions.

On the other hand, regarding the unstable condition of public order that various regions of Huila are experiencing, due to the appearance of illegal armed groups, specifically with cases of displacement in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Plata, the delegate He maintained that the Registrar’s Office “has scheduled future electoral follow-up committees with all the authorities to analyze these specific issues and security advice, which, once we have results, will be announced,” he said.

Likewise, the official from the Registry Office said that, despite the resurgence of subversive structures in the region on the brink of election day, it was ruled out that there is an electoral risk despite the massive displacements that have occurred in La Plata, and stressed that the security conditions in Huila depend entirely on the local authorities.

However, the Diario del Huila communicated with Colonel Pedro Pablo León, who said that it cannot be affirmed that there are guarantees that indicate that the day will pass normally given the unclear intentions of the armed groups in the face of the elections, and that for this reason, for this Wednesday the Government of Huila together with the National Army, National Police, Prosecutor’s Office, Ombudsman’s Office, mayor’s office of La Plata and Personería of that municipality, will hold a security council to determine the measures that will be carried out in the search to strengthen security in that municipality and in the rest of Huila.

The Registrar’s Office will deliver statistics on the number of applicants who registered for mayors, councils, assemblies, and as mayors, next week after the plan established by the authorities for the safety of Huilenses before, during, and after is known. the election day. For the high office of the governor of the department of Huila, the entity indicated that a total of 10 candidates registered.

Inscriptions in Huila

The National Registry of Civil Status reported that a total of 4,243 registered candidates were registered to participate in the territorial elections that will be held on October 29 and highlights the 9.9% increase in the number of registered applicants, with respect to the elections of local authorities of 2019 (3860).

Of the 4,243 candidates, 10 registered for the governorship, 4 did so through coalitions and 6 through political parties or movements, and 92 candidates distributed in 8 lists registered for the Departmental Assembly.

For their part, 222 candidates registered for mayors, of these, 52 did so through coalitions, 11 by significant groups of citizens and 159 by political parties and/or movements. For the Council, 3,520 applicants were registered on 349 lists.

For the Local Administrative Boards (JAL) 399 candidates distributed in 159 lists registered.

At the national level

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, reported that, as of August 3, there are a total of 132,553 candidates registered to participate in the territorial elections that will be held on October 29 and highlighted the increase of 13 73% in the number of registered applicants, compared to the 2019 local authority elections (116,546).

“The registration of candidates for governorships, assemblies, mayors, councils and local administrative boards increased very broadly. There was an increase of 13.73% compared to the 2019 elections. Participation in Colombia has been a success and this is a triumph of democracy and the Electoral Organization,” said the national registrar.

Of the 132,553 candidates, 251 registered for the governorship, 93 did so through coalitions, 9 by significant groups of citizens, 1 by social movements, and 148 by political parties or movements; and 3,894 candidates registered for the Departmental Assemblies: 1,201 by coalitions, 33 by significant groups of citizens, and 2,660 by parties or political movements.

For their part, 6,175 candidates registered for mayors, of these, 1,821 did so through coalitions, 168 by significant groups of citizens, and 4,186 by political parties or movements. For Council, 106,429 applicants registered, thus: 8,050 by coalitions, 1,180 by significant groups of citizens, 13 by social movements and 97,186 by parties or political movements.

For the Local Administrative Boards (JAL) 15,804 candidates registered, through coalitions (1,608), significant groups of citizens (50), social movements (9) and political parties or movements (14,137).

