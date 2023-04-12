Trees are over 30 years old

The plaintiff and the defendant are neighbors. The plaintiff’s property was not developed until 2015. Various trees that are more than 30 years old, including chestnut, black alder and maple trees, which grow on the defendant’s property at the property boundary, protrude into the plaintiff’s property, which is lower down the slope. Since the trees are very tall and bear fruit as well as leaves, the overhanging branches and twigs also cause leaves and fruit to fall onto the plaintiff’s property. In 2018 and 2019, the plaintiff asked the defendant to cut down the trees. After the defendant did not comply with these requests, the neighbors initially unsuccessfully carried out the legally prescribed arbitration procedure before the responsible arbitration board. The plaintiff then brought an action before the Cologne District Court.

AG sentenced to cut back

The AG sentenced the defendant to make the requested pruning: After § 910 Abs. 1 BGB the owner of a property can cut off branches that protrude from a neighboring property if the owner of the property has given the neighbor a reasonable deadline for removal and the removal has not taken place within the deadline. Because then there is a claim of the affected neighbor to cut back to the property line (§ 1004 BGB). An exclusion of this right “if the roots or branches do not interfere with the use of the property” (§ 910 Abs. 2 BGB) rejected that Cologne District Court against it in its decision. The defendant appealed against this decision.

LG: Use of the property is not affected

The District Court of Cologne now agreed with him and dismissed the lawsuit. The plaintiff is not entitled to a refund. A claim by the plaintiff fails because the use of the plaintiff’s property cannot ultimately be regarded as impaired. Whether there is an impairment is not decided by the subjective (i.e. personal) feeling of the property owner; According to case law, what is decisive is the objective impairment of the use of the property. The neighbor from whose property the branches protrude has to prove this, in this case the defendant.

The trees are in danger of dying

The defendant provided this evidence. In particular, there is no relevant impairment if the disturbances are disproportionate to the effects of cutting back the overgrowth and the removal of the overhang is therefore unreasonable. According to the relevant case law, this is the case, for example, if the pruning involves the justified risk that it will lead to the trees dying or to an increased risk situation for this. Because then the required pruning would ultimately result in a prohibited removal of the tree.

Pruning would amount to elimination

In the present case, all the trees in question are undisputedly at least six years old. After § 47 Abs. 1 NachbG NRW the plaintiff as a neighbor could therefore no longer demand removal. But the plaintiff’s claim to the desired pruning is also ruled out, since it would ultimately result in the trees being removed altogether. The Chamber is convinced that this is based on the statements of the expert. Because the expert had found that removing the overhang and thus the pruning desired by the plaintiff would lead to such massive damage to the trees that hardly any of the trees affected would survive. As a result, the pruning requested by the plaintiff would lead to the trees being removed. However, the plaintiff has no right to that.