No fear of federalism

The country’s governors, in their last bimonthly meeting, proposed to the nation that in the October elections, where their replacements are chosen, they ask all voters whether or not Colombia wants to change its constitutional scheme and become a state federal, such as the United States, Brazil or Argentina.

The proposal, like almost everything that the governors say, has fallen into a vacuum, but it is nonetheless interesting and given the circumstances of the change that is being promoted by the executive for almost all levels, it would be worth considering. Colombia is a country of regions.

The Constitution should then give it a structure in accordance with its reality, which in 2023 is not the one that Rafael Núñez captured in 1886. Colombia is a country with varied, different and very respectable temperamental characters that have given progress and very active modes of behavior. to future endeavors.

A Federal Constitution would pick up that truth in its fist. Colombia, too, is a geopolitically and administratively unbalanced country and with the excuse of the multiplicity of departments we have widened the gap between the poor and rich regions because that departmental division left many completely malnourished.

A Federal Constitution would reconsider the scheme and give an option to dramatically reduce inequality. Voting then in October for a Federal Colombia is the same as what we did in 1990 when the Constituent Assembly was imposed with the seventh ballot.

The popular vote is superior to the concept of Congress. Imposing the call for the Federal Constituent Assembly in that vote shortens procedures and opens ideas. Is the time. And we should not be afraid of the balkanization with which federalism in the 19th century frightened us because it is said that it caused many wars if now, due to a lack of vision of reality, we do not have room for the little wars or the ones we continue waging do not end and instead of having We are delivering a strong state to the urban gangs.

