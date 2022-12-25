Listen to the audio version of the article

No gifts this year for one in six Italians due to the climate of sobriety determined above all by economic difficulties and worries for the future. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti/Ixe’ analysis which shows, however, that 23% fewer are giving up the traditional gift than last year, still marked by the effects of the pandemic. Among those who unwrapped the gifts, the average expenditure was 177 euros each but many – underlines Coldiretti – were forced to divert the gift budget to face urgent expenses.

On the other hand, however, Italians spent almost 2.7 billion euros on food and drink to bring to the table between Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas lunch, which over nine out of ten Italians (91%) decided to spend at home with relatives or friends. This is the budget estimated by Coldiretti for the most important meal of the year.

Unmissable sparkling wine

If in the Christmas Eve menu – continues Coldiretti – it was chosen to serve above all the fish present in 7 tables out of 10 (71%), at Christmas meat prevails with boiled, roasted and fried meats, from lamb to turkeys, but also soups, filled pasta, cappelletti in broth, rustic pizzas and homemade desserts, with the record of an average of 2.8 hours spent in the kitchen for the preparation of dishes, according to the Coldiretti/Ixe’ survey from which the return of tables is highlighted with an average of 8 people sharing the most important menu of the year, after the limitations imposed by the pandemic. Sparkling wine is confirmed as the inevitable product for over eight out of ten Italians (84%) together with local seasonal fruit (90%), while panettone with 78% beats pandoro still at 74% in preferences but both consumed often combined with local desserts that are home-made in more than four out of ten families (41%).

The biggest expense for fish

For the majority of the tables, a menu based on national products or ingredients was chosen with an estimated expenditure – concludes Coldiretti – at 950 million euros for fish and meats including cured meats, 550 million euros for sparkling wine, wine and other drinks, 300 million euros for desserts with the inevitable panettone, pandoro and panetteria, 550 million euros for vegetables, preserves, fresh and dried fruit, 200 for pasta and bread and 190 million euros for cheeses and eggs. Spending for Christmas in millions of euros: Fish, meat, meat sauce and cured meats, etc. 950; Sparkling wine, wine and other drinks 550; Desserts, panettone, pandoro 300; Fruit, vegetables and preserves 550; Pasta and bread 200; Cheeses and eggs 190. For a total of 2,740.

The discomfort in Italy

Returning to the economic difficulties, the tip of the iceberg of the situation of hardship in Italy are the 3 million people who in 2022 were even forced to ask for help for food to eat, based on data on food aid distributed with Fead funds through the Agency for Agricultural Disbursements (Agea). An unprecedented social emergency since the last post-war period – underlines Coldiretti – with the number of children under 15 needing assistance to eat which has exceeded 600 thousand, practically a fifth of the total number of assisted, to which must be added 337 thousand elderly above those aged 65, and 687,000 foreign migrants.