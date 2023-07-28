No goodbye to Smirnova, excluding Kharlan – News

The failure of the Ukrainian Olga Kharlan to say goodbye to the Russian Anna Smirnova, at the end of the saber match at the fencing world championship in Milan, led to the exclusion from the tournament for the Ukrainian athlete. Despite the 15-7 victory, in fact, Kharlan appears as ‘excluded’ in the official scoreboard, with the consequent passage of the round for the Bulgarian Yoana Ilieva.

Kharlan’s exclusion from the individual saber competition should also lead to the exclusion of the entire Ukrainian team from the team competition at the Fencing World Championships, as required by the regulations. We are now awaiting the official announcement from the International Federation, with the start of the women’s team tournament scheduled for Saturday.

Kharlan: ‘It’s a cruel disqualification’



“I think you’ve seen everything, the only thing I didn’t want to do was shake her hand, I was convinced I had this chance. I offered her to salute with the blade but she didn’t want to, and the referee together with someone from the tournament management, they told me to leave. It’s very cruel for everyone, even for the referee who was upset. The system, this federation, is killing everyone, even the referees.” This is how Olga Kharlan commented on her exclusion from the saber tournament at the World Fencing Championships in Milan for not shaking hands with the Russian Anna Smirnova at the end of the match. “I had already warmed up for the next match and was at gun control in the call room when someone came up to me and said they wanted to talk. There was the tournament director and a referee, and they said ‘they’ll give you a black card”‘, continued Kharlan recounting what happened. “It wasn’t the referee’s choice, I don’t think so, it didn’t happen during the bout, the referee was very upset. It’s very cruel to him too, it’s very cruel to everyone – added the Ukrainian skirmisher – The referee I know him, he’s Italian, he’s not a friend but I respect him as a referee, he didn’t give me a black card on the platform, he told me everything was ok, and I said to myself I’ll go to the next one, he cried when he gave me the black card “Our federation is protesting because they changed the referee’s decision – he explained -. In all these months we have had no news whether we could compete or not, and this competition is valid for the Olympics. Until yesterday we had no information whether we could or less competing, I was happy but I felt a lot of pressure, I slept 3 hours, I was trying to understand my emotions and I said to myself ‘I have to stay calm to win the first bout and then everything will be fine'”, she concluded.

Federation of Ukraine: ‘Reintegrate Kharlan’



The Ukrainian Fencing Federation has requested Olga Kharlan’s reinstatement at the World Championships after she was disqualified for refusing to shake hands with her Russian opponent, who was beaten in the bout. “We have already submitted our protest to the Bureau of the International Fencing Federation,” President of the Ukrainian Fencing Federation Mykhaylo Ilyashev told reporters. “We are waiting for immediate consideration so that this disqualification is lifted and Olga can take part in team competitions.”

Federscherma: ‘Kharlan? Sorry but valid complaint



“The Kharlan-Smirnova episode? Is there any regret, this morning I had hoped that there would be a moment of sporting encounter. Unfortunately there was this situation at the end of the match in which the Russian athlete held out her hand while Kharlan I carry the saber. This thing happens normally, in the face of Russia’s complaint he invoked compliance with the regulation and the regulation clearly states that at the end of the match the athletes must shake hands and salute each other with the weapon. The refusal to carry out one of these two gestures will result in the penalty. Faced with the Russian complaint, the tournament management could not help but ascertain the validity of the same and take the consequent measure”. Thus the president of Federscherma and member of the executive committee of the international federation, Paolo Azzi, commented on the exclusion from the World Championships of the Ukrainian Kharlan for not greeting the Russian Smirnova. “These are not things that rejoice, this is the situation. I have no formality of a new appeal from Ukraine. The team is not affected by this exclusion, the problem is the presence of the athlete, in fact a two-month disqualification is triggered in automatic. Someone had incorrectly informed her that the Covid-style saber touch would be accepted, that was not the case – he added -. Very unpleasant situation, I had hoped as well as the other day in front of a match between two strong athletes to be able to see them on the platform, it is a sporting moment while respecting all the suffering of Ukraine. I had hoped it would be a moment of sporting encounter, also to send a signal from the world of sport”. “Lightness upstream? I don’t know: if it were, it certainly wouldn’t have been a good service. I would like to hope that something has changed for the 2024 Olympics, not for sport but for war. The problem arises, the IOC rule is been adopted, Fie adopted it in a serious way, it wasn’t something done just to do”, concluded Azzi

That is, the federations show sensitivity towards athletes Ukraine



The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged sports federations to show sensitivity in handling confrontations between Ukrainian and Russian athletes competing as neutrals, following Thursday’s disqualification of Ukraine’s Olha Kharlan at the fencing World Championships in Milan. Four-time saber world champion Kharlan was disqualified in a decision described as “absolutely shameful” by the Ukrainian presidency for not shaking hands with her Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, against whom she had won and who took to the platform in Milan as ” neutral athlete”. Kharlan, 32, had been given the green light to compete in the morning after Ukraine’s sports ministry changed its previous policy of preventing its athletes from facing Russians or Belarusians who competed as neutrals. The ministry’s change of course reduced the chances of a boycott of Ukraine at the Paris Olympics. “This decision will allow Ukrainian athletes to participate in international competitions and will allow them to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games – commented an IOC spokesman -. We are delighted that they are being given this opportunity, and at the same time we are aware of the difficult internal conflicts they might have, given the aggression against their country”. “Therefore, we encourage international federations to handle situations involving Ukrainians and individual neutral athletes with the necessary degree of sensitivity. We continue to stand in full solidarity with Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine.” From its own territory and that of Belarus, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, four days after the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, violating the truce and the Olympic charter

