In the federal government in particular, the proportion of women ministers has declined. Before the recent government reshuffle, the proportion of women in government was 46.7 percent, now it is only 35.7 percent. If you include the state secretaries, you get 44.4 percent. Austria is thus above the EU average of 32.3 percent.

The number of women in the National Council has also fallen from 76 to 74 MPs. The proportion of women is thus 40.4 percent.

Upper Austria is at the bottom

There are a total of 73 government posts at the state level, 28 of which are held by women. Women are best represented in the provincial governments in Styria with 50 percent, and worst in Upper Austria with 22.2 percent.

The proportion of female mayors remains low at 10.4 percent. Almost a quarter of local politicians are women.

